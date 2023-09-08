Thunderstorms possible in parts of north and central Georgia: Friday, September 8

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Friday, Sep 8, 2023 due to the chance of thunderstorms.

While Cobb is on the list of counties potentially affected, the storms are expected to be mostly in northeast Georgia today and tonight.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

his Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Thunderstorms will continue through sunrise for far east central

Georgia. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon in

northeastern Georgia and far east central Georgia. A few of these

could be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent

lightning the primary threats.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible for portions of the region

Saturday through Thursday. Isolated flash flooding will be

possible on Saturday, especially across portions of northeastern

Georgia.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”