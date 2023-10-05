ArtsBridge Foundation 2023-2024 series includes music and theatre education

The ArtsBridge Foundation announced in a press release that registration is now open for K-12 schools in Georgia to participate in the foundation’s 2023-2024 arts education series.

The first event, on October 16, is a field trip to Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s GSO Jazz! Presents Jazz at Lincoln Center’s “Jazz for Kids”

The next day, October 17, there will be a field trip to Hot Peas ‘n Butter, the “award-winning, multicultural family music band that wows thousands of young audiences across the nation every year with their highly energetic and interactive musical style.”

Both trips are at 11 a.m., and advance registration is required.

“We have seven field trips confirmed so far in 2023-24 to meet growing demand for these out-of-school performing arts experiences,” said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation.

For aspiring theatre professionals ArtsBridge Foundation offers “Theatre Inside-N-Out.” This program teaches the fundamentals of theatre, including specialized technical aspects such as light and sound, from the stage of the John Williams Theatre at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Registration is $125, with reduced group pricing at $100 (five to nine students) or $75 (over 10 students).

Here is the complete 2023-2024 ArtsBridge Foundation lineup reprinted below:

More details are available online by visiting https://ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs, or by phone at 770-916-2805.

Field Trips include:

· GSO Jazz! Presents Jazz at Lincoln Center’s “Jazz for Kids,” Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. (fourth to eighth grade)

· Hot Peas ’n Butter, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. (pre-K to third grade)

· The Carp Who Would Not Quit, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. (pre-K to second grade)

· The Jason Bishop Show, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. (Kindergarten to grade 12)

· “The Nutcracker” presented by Atlanta Ballet, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. (Kindergarten to grade 12); limited seating (1,500) available

· Mayhem Poets, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. (sixth to 12th grade)

· ArtsKSU Revue, March 26 at 11 a.m. (sixth to 12th grade)

· Behind-the-Scenes Tours, available school days fall to spring (all ages – up to 30 students) $5

Professional development options include:

· Theatre: Inside-n-Out, dates to be announced (ninth through 12th grade) $125 with group rates and more information available via ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs.

About the ArtsBridge Foundation

The ArtsBridge Foundation was created 16 years ago as the nonprofit educational component of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

According to its promotional materials the foundation engages nearly 20,000 students each year with subjects spanning music, math, dance, science, live theatre, literature, social studies and poetry.

ArtsBridge describes its programs and mission as follows:

Performances include regional and internationally renowned tour companies, singers, dancers, artists and actors, each engaging youth with age-appropriate content that directly supports the Georgia Standards of Excellence with education guides for educators to expand and continue the learning within their classroom curriculums. In line with ArtsBridge Foundation’s commitment to its mission, vision, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (I.D.E.A.), the organization offers a Financial Aid Subsidy program that provides admission and bus transportation subsidies to Title I and schools in need. Each performance has 2,500 seats available. To access the Financial Aid Subsidy application, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/financial-aid.

ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit https://ArtsBridgeGA.org.

