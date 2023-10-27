Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, October 27, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, October 27, 2023, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 58 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 59.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 27, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 71 87 in 1940 45 in 1943 Min Temperature M 50 70 in 2010 31 in 1962 Avg Temperature M 60.5 77.0 in 1919 41.5 in 1957 Precipitation M 0.10 2.35 in 2010 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 6 23 in 1957 0 in 2020 CDD (base 65) M 1 12 in 1919 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.0 75.1 82.3 in 1941 65.4 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 55.8 55.7 62.9 in 1919 46.4 in 1917 Avg Temperature 65.4 65.4 71.2 in 1941 57.2 in 1885 Total Precipitation 1.78 2.86 10.88 in 1995 T in 1963 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 58 72 224 in 1917 14 in 1941 Total CDD (base 65) 76 84 181 in 1941 3 in 1885 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.8 76.0 78.5 in 2019 69.7 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.8 59.8 in 2019 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.5 66.4 69.2 in 2019 61.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 41.46 60.82 in 2020 1.20 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 58 77 248 in 1917 14 in 1941 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2191 2034 2638 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-26

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-26

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-26

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-25

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-23

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”