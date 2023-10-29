First widespread freezing temperatures expect to hit Cobb and other north Georgia counties this week

The first widespread freezing temperatures are expected to hit North Georgia over the next week, with overnight temperatures in Cobb County to reach the lower 30s by overnight Tuesay.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other counties in the region for Sunday, October 29, 2023 due to expected patchy fog expected prior to 9 a.m. this morning and the incoming freezing weather later in the week.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Patchy fog is possible before 9 AM, mainly in east central

Georgia.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

The first widespread freezing temperatures of the season are

expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights, particularly

for portions of north Georgia. Otherwise, no hazardous weather is

expected at this time.

Critical fire weather conditions could develop Wednesday and

Thursday afternoons.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”