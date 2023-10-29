Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, October 29, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling October 29, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, October 29, 2023, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy fog that is possible before 9 a.m, mainly in east central Georgia. The hazardous weather outlook also forecast the first widespread freezing weather in Georgia is coming our way starting Tuesday.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

Areas of frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Areas of frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34.

Friday

Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaximum TemperatureMinimum TemperatureAverage TemperatureDepature from normPrecipitation
2023-09-018573790.70
2023-09-02836875.5-2.60
2023-09-03876777-10
2023-09-049169802.20
2023-09-059072813.40
2023-09-069173824.60
2023-09-079274835.80
2023-09-08866676-10
2023-09-09866977.50.8T
2023-09-108967781.5T
2023-09-11937081.55.20
2023-09-12937282.56.5T
2023-09-138571782.20.19
2023-09-14817075.500.09
2023-09-15746871-4.30.03
2023-09-16716668.5-6.50.46
2023-09-17826674-0.70.52
2023-09-18816171-3.50
2023-09-19836272.5-1.70
2023-09-20816472.5-1.40
2023-09-21836674.50.90
2023-09-228266740.70
2023-09-23866173.50.50
2023-09-248660730.40
2023-09-25896275.53.20
2023-09-26847177.55.50
2023-09-27756570-1.70
2023-09-28786169.5-1.80
2023-09-29866374.53.50
2023-09-308765765.40

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 29, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7085 in 201644 in 1910
Min TemperatureM5067 in 199628 in 1976
Avg TemperatureM59.776.0 in 199637.0 in 1910
PrecipitationM0.112.52 in 19700.00 in 2018
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M628 in 19100 in 2020
CDD (base 65)M111 in 19960 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.474.781.1 in 194165.2 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature56.155.363.3 in 191946.0 in 1976
Avg Temperature65.865.070.9 in 191956.7 in 1976
Total Precipitation1.783.0710.88 in 1995T in 1963
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)5885244 in 197619 in 2016
Total CDD (base 65)8786199 in 19193 in 1885
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.875.978.5 in 201969.2 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature59.356.859.7 in 201951.1 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.566.469.1 in 201960.6 in 1878
Total Precipitation35.3541.6761.77 in 20201.88 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)5890254 in 197620 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)220220362638 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-28
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-28
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-28
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-28
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-28

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

Wildfire Risk Is Soaring For Low-Income, Elderly And Other Vulnerable Populations In California, Washington And Oregon

More Cities Address ‘Shade Deserts’ as Extreme Heat Triggers Health Issues

Geoengineering sounds like a quick climate fix, but without more research and guardrails, it’s a costly gamble − with potentially harmful results

As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor

Looking for a US ‘climate haven’ away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one

Extreme Heat Is Particularly Hard On Older Adults, And An Aging Population And Climate Change Are Putting Ever More People At Risk

How Climate Change Intensifies The Water Cycle, Fueling Extreme Rainfall And Flooding – The Northeast Deluge Was Just The Latest

KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And Greenland

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

