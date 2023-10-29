Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, October 29, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, October 29, 2023, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy fog that is possible before 9 a.m, mainly in east central Georgia. The hazardous weather outlook also forecast the first widespread freezing weather in Georgia is coming our way starting Tuesday.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

Areas of frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Areas of frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34.

Friday

Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 29, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 70 85 in 2016 44 in 1910 Min Temperature M 50 67 in 1996 28 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 59.7 76.0 in 1996 37.0 in 1910 Precipitation M 0.11 2.52 in 1970 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 6 28 in 1910 0 in 2020 CDD (base 65) M 1 11 in 1996 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.4 74.7 81.1 in 1941 65.2 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 56.1 55.3 63.3 in 1919 46.0 in 1976 Avg Temperature 65.8 65.0 70.9 in 1919 56.7 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.78 3.07 10.88 in 1995 T in 1963 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 58 85 244 in 1976 19 in 2016 Total CDD (base 65) 87 86 199 in 1919 3 in 1885 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.8 75.9 78.5 in 2019 69.2 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.8 59.7 in 2019 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.5 66.4 69.1 in 2019 60.6 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 41.67 61.77 in 2020 1.88 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 58 90 254 in 1976 20 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2202 2036 2638 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-28

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-28

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-28

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-28

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-28

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”