Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, November 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, November 6, 2023, with a high near 74 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 49 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Veterans Day

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 6, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 67 83 in 2022 46 in 1967 Min Temperature M 47 68 in 2022 24 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 56.9 75.5 in 2022 37.5 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.13 1.25 in 2012 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 9 27 in 1967 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 11 in 2022 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.2 68.0 79.0 in 1961 52.0 in 1954 Avg Min Temperature 39.2 47.7 62.3 in 2015 29.7 in 1954 Avg Temperature 52.2 57.8 68.9 in 1961 40.8 in 1954 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.77 5.55 in 1977 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 62 48 144 in 1954 0 in 2003 Total CDD (base 65) 0 5 26 in 1961 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.6 75.7 78.2 in 2019 67.4 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.9 56.6 59.4 in 2019 49.6 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.2 66.1 68.8 in 2019 58.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 42.65 61.77 in 2020 1.99 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 130 152 410 in 1976 27 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2213 2043 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”