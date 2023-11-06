Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, November 6, 2023

Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling November 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, November 6, 2023, with a high near 74 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 49 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. 

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. 

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. 

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. 

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. 

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Veterans Day

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-10-01836674.54.20
2023-10-02846574.54.60
2023-10-03846574.54.90
2023-10-04846574.55.30
2023-10-05826372.53.70
2023-10-06796672.540.01
2023-10-07725362.5-5.60
2023-10-08694758-9.70
2023-10-09754761-6.30
2023-10-10835468.51.50
2023-10-117460670.40.7
2023-10-12695964-2.20.55
2023-10-13676063.5-2.30.14
2023-10-147660682.60.01
2023-10-15655158-7T
2023-10-16604653-11.70
2023-10-17684556.5-7.80
2023-10-18714759-4.90
2023-10-19725161.5-2T
2023-10-20765766.53.40.37
2023-10-217650630.30
2023-10-22795868.56.20
2023-10-2373536310
2023-10-247450620.40
2023-10-25765364.53.30
2023-10-267961709.20
2023-10-27796069.590
2023-10-28825970.510.40
2023-10-2983617212.30
2023-10-308553699.60
2023-10-31644554.5-4.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 6, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6783 in 202246 in 1967
Min TemperatureM4768 in 202224 in 1976
Avg TemperatureM56.975.5 in 202237.5 in 1967
PrecipitationM0.131.25 in 20120.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M927 in 19670 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M111 in 20220 in 2021
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature65.268.079.0 in 196152.0 in 1954
Avg Min Temperature39.247.762.3 in 201529.7 in 1954
Avg Temperature52.257.868.9 in 196140.8 in 1954
Total Precipitation0.000.775.55 in 19770.00 in 2023
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19660.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)6248144 in 19540 in 2003
Total CDD (base 65)0526 in 19610 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.675.778.2 in 201967.4 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.956.659.4 in 201949.6 in 1878
Avg Temperature68.266.168.8 in 201958.5 in 1878
Total Precipitation35.3542.6561.77 in 20201.99 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)130152410 in 197627 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)221320432643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-05
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-05
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-05
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-04
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

