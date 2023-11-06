Gasoline prices in Georgia and nationally continue to decline on low demand plus lower oil cost

The gasoline price drop we’ve seen in Georgia in past weeks continued, dropping six cents to a statewide average of $2.90 per gallon.

This is in keeping with the national trend of lower prices, which AAA attributes to lower demand and lower oil prices.

According to the weekly report from AAA, the Georgia gas price average is 6 cents less than a week ago, 30 cents less than a month ago, and 22 cents less than this time last year.

The report states that it now costs an average of $43.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying $5.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a month ago.

“There are many pumps across our state selling regular gas below $3 a gallon and Georgians appear to be taking full advantage of filling their cars up without the worry of breaking the bank,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “We still need to watch global events for the effect on oil prices, which remain fluid but for now, drivers will benefit from falling prices with every visit to the pump.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.019, roughly 12 cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 7 cents to $3.42 (subject to change overnight) maintaining a steady if unspectacular pace.

“The primary reasons are flat demand at the pump and lower costs for oil.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.86 to 8.7 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks remained flat at 223.5 million barrels.

“Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down. If the price of oil remains low, drivers can expect to see further price drops.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”