Single-car crash on Canton Road leaves Woodstock woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP. Unit) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 51-year-old Woodstock woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred on Canton Road at its intersection with Jamerson Road this morning at about 6:45 a.m.

According to investigators:

The vehicle unexpectedly left the roadway to the right, striking a mailbox. After re-entering the roadway, it continued across lanes, struck the curb near Jamerson Road, and collided with various obstacles before colliding with a raised maintenance hole. Upon hitting the maintenance hole, the Toyota became briefly airborne, landing and continued. The vehicle then collided with a fire hydrant and a traffic signal pole, where it came to a final rest.

Advertisement

The woman was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

This accident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The unit is commanded by Lt. Lane Johnson.