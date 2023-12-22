Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, December 22, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 22, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, December 22, 2023, with a high near 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to near critical fire weather conditions that are expected today across portions of north Georgia due to low humidity and dry fuels.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. 

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph. 

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph. 

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph. 

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Christmas Day

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night

Showers. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 22, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5571 in 201325 in 1989
Min TemperatureM3859 in 187911 in 1989
Avg TemperatureM46.264.0 in 201318.0 in 1989
PrecipitationM0.163.12 in 20130.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.02.2 in 19930.0 in 2022
Snow DepthMT in 19350 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1947 in 19891 in 2013
CDD (base 65)M00 in 20220 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature59.757.066.6 in 195644.3 in 1963
Avg Min Temperature39.739.048.1 in 188926.4 in 1963
Avg Temperature49.748.057.3 in 195635.4 in 1963
Total Precipitation1.703.1412.94 in 19190.06 in 1988
Total Snowfall0.00.23.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)314375647 in 1963164 in 1956
Total CDD (base 65)0213 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.773.776.1 in 201661.2 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature57.054.657.1 in 201945.1 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.364.166.4 in 201953.1 in 1878
Total Precipitation39.0649.0069.24 in 194811.02 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.23.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)6538151433 in 1976530 in 1998
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120502643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-21
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-21
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-21
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-21
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-21

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

