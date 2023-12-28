Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, December 28, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 28, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, December 28, 2023, with a high near 50 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 31 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Widespread frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

New Year’s Day

Scattered showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night

Widespread frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Scattered showers. Widespread frost. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 28, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5475 in 202115 in 1894
Min TemperatureM3766 in 20155 in 1925
Avg TemperatureM45.569.5 in 201512.0 in 1894
PrecipitationM0.163.49 in 19150.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.2 in 19350.0 in 2022
Snow DepthMT in 19500 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M2053 in 18940 in 2021
CDD (base 65)M05 in 20150 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature60.356.466.9 in 188944.5 in 1963
Avg Min Temperature41.538.649.2 in 188926.5 in 1963
Avg Temperature50.947.558.0 in 188935.5 in 1963
Total Precipitation3.684.0912.94 in 19190.17 in 1889
Total Snowfall0.00.33.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)372491819 in 1963190 in 1889
Total CDD (base 65)0222 in 20150 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.573.475.9 in 201659.5 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature56.954.356.9 in 201943.6 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.263.866.3 in 201951.5 in 1878
Total Precipitation41.0449.9570.25 in 194811.06 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.33.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)7119311595 in 1976536 in 2015
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120512643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-27
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-27
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-27
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-26
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

