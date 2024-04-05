Overnight temperature in upper 30s expected in Cobb County Friday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia. In the mountain counties, freezing temperatures are expected.

While freezing temperatures aren’t expected in Cobb County, Friday overnight temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 30s.

Beginning Monday isolated thunderstorms are forecast, becoming more widespread later in the week.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Freezing temperatures are expected in Fannin, Union and Towns Counties through 9 AM this morning. Temperatures in the 30 to 36 degree range are expected north of Interstate 20 tonight, and this may result in areas of frost. Precautions should be taken to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday… Temperatures in the 32 to 36 degree range may occur in far northern Georgia Saturday night and Sunday morning. Isolated thunderstorms may occur in north Georgia Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. More widespread thunderstorm activity is possible Thursday and Friday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

