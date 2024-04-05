Akers Mill Road bridge over I-75 in Cobb County closed all weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that its road contractors will close the access to the Akers Mill Road bridge in Cobb County for the entire weekend.

Also, the Interstate I-75 HOV exit ramp to Akers Mill Road will be closed.

These closures are for constructing new direct-connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes. Follow this link to read a FAQ sheet about the project on the Cobb County website.

The GDOT describes the scope and schedule of this weekend’s work as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, the Akers Mill Road bridge over I-75 will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. on Friday, April 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday. Traffic approaching the bridge from Cobb Parkway will be detoured to Cobb Galleria Parkway and Cumberland Boulevard. I-75 northbound HOV and CobbLinc travelers can access the Cumberland Boulevard exit as an alternate route. This closure will help ensure safety for work crews and drivers in the work zone. On-site message boards and signage will alert approaching drivers of the closure and detour route.

This project is expected to be completed in early 2025 at a cost of $23.9 million.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.