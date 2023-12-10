Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 1 to December 7

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

SUPERIOR CATERING

2793 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000160

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2023

DOLLY’S HOME COOKING

4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004742

Last Inspection Score: 58

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2023

LINCOLN PROPERTIES

3400 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3199

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005919

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2023

DIXIE TAVERN

2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8668

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11571

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

TONITA’S RESTAURANT

185 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 106 & 107 MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001830

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

SIRACUSA’S NY PIZZERIA

5350 UNITED DR SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000041

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR

2445 MALL BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144-4996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000156

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

CANOE

4199 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5750

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3967

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

CAPTAIN D’S #3546

2811 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5439

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-95

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

LUCIA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

4705 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1638

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12376

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

ART’S BAGELS & MORE

3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 5 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7360

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

PASTA BELLA

3696 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8932

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12188

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

CARIBBEAN SPICE

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003800

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

A TASTE OF ASIA

2667 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4556

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004705

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

3595 CANTON RD STE 318 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7607

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004723

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004839

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

PRINCE PALACE INDIAN BISTRO

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 310 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004845

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

SONIC DRIVE-IN

3497 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3704

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004969

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

MOUTH JARRING EXPERIENCE

696 CONCORD RD SW STE C SMYRNA, GA 30082-4471

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005464

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

PANERA BREAD

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005519

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #777

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8902

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24946

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5737

2323 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2658

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

HENRY’S UPTOWN

4835 N MAIN ST STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20601C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

NEW HAN’S

4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 108 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18786C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

MACLAND WINGS AND MORE

4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17410C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

ATL BEST WINGS

5015 FLOYD RD STE 900 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002200

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA

3470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6847

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001063

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

RED’S TIMBERS

730 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2623

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000833

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3300

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15683

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA

1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10558C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

HENRY’S LOUISIANA GRILL

4835 N MAIN ST STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12066

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

CHINA DYNASTY

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5342

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

MARLOW’S TAVERN

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1160 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20770

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

LOW COUNTRY BARBECUE

2000 S PIONEER DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5226

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2161

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

PANDA GARDEN

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 201 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003585

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

JACOBS JAVA CAFE

1350 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003798

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

YUMMY BISTRO

4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 305 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004288

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

WNB FACTORY @ ACWORTH 2

3505 BAKER RD NW STE 206 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004964

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – BASE

1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005146

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

!!HAROLD’S CHICKEN KSU

3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005226

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

!!JERSEY MIKE’S

3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1350 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006271

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023

CENACLE THE

2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001995

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #402

853 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5707

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4345

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

PEACE CAFE

3805 CANTON PL NW BLDG 3000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000300

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

PAD THAI & CHINESE CUISINE

5350 UNITED DR SE STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26168

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #29

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002096

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

DADDY’S COUNTRY KITCHEN

3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3865

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002216

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

LA BAMBA MEXICAN BAR & GRILL #4

4100 JILES RD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27006

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

RANCHO EL MOLCAJETE MEXICAN RESTAUTANT

499 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000147

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

KFC #F205001

981 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3145

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000011

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3698

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

PRUITTHEALTH – AUSTELL

1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-1970

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES

2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1350C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

DAIRY QUEEN – MABLETON

1010 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1136C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

JUICY CRAB

1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004095

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

MCDONALD’S #31610

1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004245

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

1757 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004290

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

NIGHTLIFE PIZZA KENNESAW

3930 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6657

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004497

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

CENACLE 2 GO THE – BASE

2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004745

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006051

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

COMPLETOS BURGER

2852 DELK RD SE STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6378

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006163

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023

AMERICAN LEGION POST #264

6251 IVEY RD SE MABLETON, GA 30126-3688

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1583C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

CARIBBEAN BREEZE EATERY

6231 MABLETON PKWY STE A MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000173

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

PIZZA J

690 S GORDON RD SW STE F MABLETON, GA 30126-5199

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000947

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

GOIANAO RESTAURANT AND CATERING

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001687

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1659

4097 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14157

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6800 FACTORY SHOALS RD MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2924

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

MR. KEBAB

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 308 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003406

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

CLAY – HARMONY LELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6326 FACTORY SHOALS RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003770

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – BASE

6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004418

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

L. MARIE’S SOUTHERN CUISINE

4417 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5544

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004553

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

4 SEASON WINGS

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 60 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004751

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE

6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005484

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023

!!SMOKE IN GRILL – BASE

2453 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006235

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023