Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 1 to December 7

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
SUPERIOR CATERING
- 2793 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000160
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2023
DOLLY’S HOME COOKING
- 4971 AUSTELL RD STE 300 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2053
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004742
- Last Inspection Score: 58
- Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2023
LINCOLN PROPERTIES
- 3400 OVERTON PARK DR SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3199
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005919
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2023
DIXIE TAVERN
- 2349 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8668
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11571
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
TONITA’S RESTAURANT
- 185 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 106 & 107 MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001830
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
SIRACUSA’S NY PIZZERIA
- 5350 UNITED DR SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000041
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR
- 2445 MALL BLVD KENNESAW, GA 30144-4996
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000156
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
CANOE
- 4199 PACES FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5750
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3967
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
CAPTAIN D’S #3546
- 2811 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5439
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-95
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
LUCIA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 4705 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1638
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12376
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
ART’S BAGELS & MORE
- 3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 5 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7360
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
PASTA BELLA
- 3696 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8932
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
- 1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12188
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
CARIBBEAN SPICE
- 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003800
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
A TASTE OF ASIA
- 2667 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4556
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004705
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR
- 3595 CANTON RD STE 318 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7607
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004723
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 1721 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4880
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004839
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
PRINCE PALACE INDIAN BISTRO
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 310 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004845
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
SONIC DRIVE-IN
- 3497 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3704
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004969
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
MOUTH JARRING EXPERIENCE
- 696 CONCORD RD SW STE C SMYRNA, GA 30082-4471
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005464
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
PANERA BREAD
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005519
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2023
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #777
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8902
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24946
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
DOMINO’S PIZZA #5737
- 2323 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2658
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
HENRY’S UPTOWN
- 4835 N MAIN ST STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20601C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
NEW HAN’S
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 108 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18786C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
MACLAND WINGS AND MORE
- 4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17410C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
ATL BEST WINGS
- 5015 FLOYD RD STE 900 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002200
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
TIN LIZZY’S CANTINA
- 3470 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6847
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001063
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
RED’S TIMBERS
- 730 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2623
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000833
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3300
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15683
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GEORGIA
- 1291 STANLEY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10558C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
HENRY’S LOUISIANA GRILL
- 4835 N MAIN ST STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12066
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
CHINA DYNASTY
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5342
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
MARLOW’S TAVERN
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1160 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20770
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
LOW COUNTRY BARBECUE
- 2000 S PIONEER DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5226
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2161
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
PANDA GARDEN
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 201 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003585
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
JACOBS JAVA CAFE
- 1350 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5444
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003798
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
YUMMY BISTRO
- 4875 FLOYD RD SW STE 305 MABLETON, GA 30126-1379
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004288
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
WNB FACTORY @ ACWORTH 2
- 3505 BAKER RD NW STE 206 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004964
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – BASE
- 1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005146
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
!!HAROLD’S CHICKEN KSU
- 3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 2020 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005226
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
!!JERSEY MIKE’S
- 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1350 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006271
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-05-2023
CENACLE THE
- 2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001995
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #402
- 853 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5707
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE CAFE
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4345
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
PEACE CAFE
- 3805 CANTON PL NW BLDG 3000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000300
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
PAD THAI & CHINESE CUISINE
- 5350 UNITED DR SE STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26168
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #29
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 210 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002096
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
DADDY’S COUNTRY KITCHEN
- 3485 ACWORTH DUE WEST RD NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3865
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002216
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
LA BAMBA MEXICAN BAR & GRILL #4
- 4100 JILES RD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27006
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
RANCHO EL MOLCAJETE MEXICAN RESTAUTANT
- 499 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000147
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
KFC #F205001
- 981 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3145
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000011
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE RETIREMENT SERVICES
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3698
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
PRUITTHEALTH – AUSTELL
- 1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-1970
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
PRESBYTERIAN VILLAGE HEALTH SERVICES
- 2000 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1194
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1350C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
DAIRY QUEEN – MABLETON
- 1010 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1136C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
JUICY CRAB
- 1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004095
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
MCDONALD’S #31610
- 1855 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4518
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004245
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
- 1757 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004290
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
NIGHTLIFE PIZZA KENNESAW
- 3930 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6657
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004497
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
CENACLE 2 GO THE – BASE
- 2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004745
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006051
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
COMPLETOS BURGER
- 2852 DELK RD SE STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6378
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006163
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-04-2023
AMERICAN LEGION POST #264
- 6251 IVEY RD SE MABLETON, GA 30126-3688
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1583C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
CARIBBEAN BREEZE EATERY
- 6231 MABLETON PKWY STE A MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000173
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
PIZZA J
- 690 S GORDON RD SW STE F MABLETON, GA 30126-5199
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000947
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
GOIANAO RESTAURANT AND CATERING
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001687
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #1659
- 4097 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14157
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
BRYANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6800 FACTORY SHOALS RD MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2924
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
MR. KEBAB
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 308 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003406
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
CLAY – HARMONY LELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 6326 FACTORY SHOALS RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-5114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003770
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE – BASE
- 6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004418
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
L. MARIE’S SOUTHERN CUISINE
- 4417 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5544
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004553
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
4 SEASON WINGS
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 60 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3368
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004751
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
WILLIE B’S SISTERS SOUTHERN CUISINE
- 6041 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3478
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005484
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
!!SMOKE IN GRILL – BASE
- 2453 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006235
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-01-2023
