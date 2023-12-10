Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, December 10, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, December 10, 2023, with temperature falling to around 46 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will occur this evening and tonight. There is also a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather in northwest Georgia between 10 p.m and 4 a.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers. Temperature falling to around 46 by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 10, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 57 77 in 2007 26 in 1917 Min Temperature M 39 59 in 2008 13 in 1995 Avg Temperature M 48.2 66.0 in 2007 19.5 in 1917 Precipitation M 0.15 2.60 in 1888 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2003 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 1 in 2017 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 17 45 in 1917 0 in 2007 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 2007 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 64.1 58.3 70.2 in 1998 40.9 in 1886 Avg Min Temperature 44.7 39.9 52.7 in 1998 25.2 in 1937 Avg Temperature 54.4 49.1 61.5 in 1998 34.1 in 1886 Total Precipitation 0.53 1.32 11.76 in 1919 0.00 in 1970 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 2.3 in 2017 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 92 160 306 in 1886 37 in 1998 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.4 74.3 76.7 in 2016 63.1 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.7 55.1 57.7 in 2023 46.8 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.0 64.7 67.1 in 2019 54.9 in 1878 Total Precipitation 37.89 47.18 68.26 in 1948 8.53 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.1 2.3 in 2017 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 431 600 1167 in 1976 332 in 1998 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-09

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-09

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-09

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”