Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, February 29, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with a high near 57 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 40 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Showers. High near 46. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 42. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday

Isolated thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday

Scattered showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 29, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 62 77 in 1976 32 in 1884 Min Temperature M 42 59 in 2012 11 in 1884 Avg Temperature M 51.8 64.5 in 2012 21.5 in 1884 Precipitation M M 0.92 in 1900 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M M 2.3 in 1968 0.0 in 2020 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1968 0 in 2020 HDD (base 65) M 13 43 in 1884 0 in 2012 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2020 0 in 2020 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 63.9 58.3 65.2 in 1976 47.9 in 1908 Avg Min Temperature 42.9 39.0 45.1 in 1932 27.3 in 1968 Avg Temperature 53.4 48.7 53.4 in 2024 38.2 in 1968 Total Precipitation 3.89 4.55 10.58 in 2020 1.26 in 2000 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.4 3.9 in 1952 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 319 476 769 in 1968 319 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 0 2 13 in 1944 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 58.4 56.1 60.6 in 1880 44.4 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 38.8 37.3 45.2 in 1880 26.8 in 1940 Avg Temperature 48.6 46.7 52.9 in 1880 35.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 10.32 9.14 19.24 in 1936 5.33 in 1928 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.8 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 1932 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1750 2093 2896 in 1940 1443 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 2 13 in 1944 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-28

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-28

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-28

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”