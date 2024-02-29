Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, February 29, 2024

Cobb weather February 27: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 29, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with a high near 57 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 40 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. 

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Friday

Showers. High near 46. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. 

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 42. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday

Isolated thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday

Scattered showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 29, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6277 in 197632 in 1884
Min TemperatureM4259 in 201211 in 1884
Avg TemperatureM51.864.5 in 201221.5 in 1884
PrecipitationMM0.92 in 19000.00 in 2020
SnowfallMM2.3 in 19680.0 in 2020
Snow DepthM1 in 19680 in 2020
HDD (base 65)M1343 in 18840 in 2012
CDD (base 65)M00 in 20200 in 2020
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature63.958.365.2 in 197647.9 in 1908
Avg Min Temperature42.939.045.1 in 193227.3 in 1968
Avg Temperature53.448.753.4 in 202438.2 in 1968
Total Precipitation3.894.5510.58 in 20201.26 in 2000
Total Snowfall0.00.43.9 in 19520.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth03 in 19360 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)319476769 in 1968319 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)0213 in 19440 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature58.456.160.6 in 188044.4 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature38.837.345.2 in 188026.8 in 1940
Avg Temperature48.646.752.9 in 188035.6 in 1940
Total Precipitation10.329.1419.24 in 19365.33 in 1928
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.810.9 in 19360.0 in 1932
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)175020932896 in 19401443 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2213 in 19440 in 2020

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-28
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-28
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-28
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-27
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

