Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, July 13, 2024, with a high near 96 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 73 degrees.

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 13, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 105 in 1980 74 in 1999 Min Temperature M 72 79 in 1980 59 in 1898 Avg Temperature M 81.0 92.0 in 1980 67.5 in 1898 Precipitation M 0.16 2.10 in 2008 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 27 in 1980 3 in 1999 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.4 89.8 97.2 in 1980 77.5 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 75.1 71.4 75.5 in 1980 64.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 83.8 80.6 86.3 in 1980 71.3 in 1892 Total Precipitation 3.50 2.20 13.07 in 2005 0.00 in 1879 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 229 203 281 in 1980 89 in 1892 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.7 71.4 75.0 in 2012 65.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.6 51.8 55.3 in 1880 45.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64.2 61.6 65.1 in 2012 55.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 32.22 27.93 46.43 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1134 887 1134 in 2024 486 in 1972

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-12

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-12

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-12

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”