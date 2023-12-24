Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 15 to December 21

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22591
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
DUNKIN’ DONUTS #353902
- 2378 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2078
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002043
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
OLDE TOWNE ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD
- 4950 OLDE TOWNE PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30068-4353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14967
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
TACO CANTINA
- 2517 SPRING RD STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002060
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
WELLSTAR AT VININGS HEALTH PARK- PARKSIDE BISTRO
- 4441 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002765
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #34
- 2642 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001748
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
PARSLEY’S CATERING
- 1127 WHITE CIR NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-7926
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22032C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
BURGER KING #6806
- 809 VETERANS MEMORIAL PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000851
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
BURGER KING #13623
- 1675 GAYLOR ST SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000852
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
HIGHLANDS GRILL
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 28 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000177
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
SPARKLES OF SMYRNA
- 666 SMYRNA HILL DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2836
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2338
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #1616
- 4875 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8422
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
CREATWOOD TAVERN
- 1090 WINDY HILL RD STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2021
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002207
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
XTRACTION
- 2932 CANTON RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3861
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003960
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
PHO 24
- 2420 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100-200 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004067
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
CENACLE 2 GO THE – MOBILE
- 2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004744
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA
- 1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005018
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
SMOOTHIE KING
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005096
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
LINKED UP CHURCH
- 4331 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3142
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005212
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
SUBWAY
- 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 503 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005661
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
!!GW GYRO & WINGS
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1328 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006265
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023
AMERICAN LEGION POST #216
- 3914 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1016
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2213
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
PARADISE RESTAURANT
- 6200 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 102 MABLETON, GA 30126-3366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000945
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
WALLACE BARBECUE
- 3035 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-4049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1448C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
AUSTELL WINGS & MORE
- 3687 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5763
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14392C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #1
- 2620 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1846
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13174C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
CHEROKEE CATTLE COMPANY
- 2710 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5371
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21289C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
MARCO’S PIZZA #8460
- 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 530-540 MABLETON, GA 30126-7707
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002917
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
DOUGH IN THE BOX DONUTS
- 2799 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003317
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
WENDY’S
- 1753 MACLAND RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4109
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004237
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
MI CASITA
- 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004406
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
SWEET MAGNOLIA CATERING
- 2805 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3902
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005165
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023
KING KONG WINGS MABLETON
- 1153 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3107
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4652
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
CAFE HOT WINGS
- 1951 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3611
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5703
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
TDT BBQ (INSIDE SHELL STATION)
- 4360 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1314
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002233
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
FLOYD WINGS & GRILL
- 5395 FLOYD RD SW STE 118 MABLETON, GA 30126-2270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001084
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
SUBOURBON BAR
- 2718 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002074
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
YEERO VILLAGE
- 4751 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1946
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002125
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – KENNESAW
- 620 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22042C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
LAS NENAS MEX -GRILL
- 786 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3046
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24777
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
CUE’S BILLIARDS
- 3372 CANTON RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3113
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000487
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
LASETER’S TAVERN AT VININGS
- 4355 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2296
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
IHOP #484
- 1950 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2701
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
MCDONALD’S #3341
- 2049 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27584
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
POPEYES #5656
- 1830 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003181
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
GOVERNORS GUN CLUB
- 1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003332
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
GOLDEN KRUST
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1005 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003417
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003970
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS #356296
- 2462 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004218
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
MTH PIZZA
- 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 415 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004232
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
ORIENTAL CAFE
- 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004698
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
SWEET ZENSATIONS – MOBILE
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004769
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
NUTRITION STOP THE
- 365 VILLA RICA WAY SW STE 200B MARIETTA, GA 30064-2722
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004812
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
SWEET ZENSATIONS AT DUE WEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – BASE
- 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004813
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
NEWK’S EATERY
- 1975 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004991
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
PIZZA HUT # 39527
- 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 105 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005123
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005254
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
!!MARIETTA PROPER
- 9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005869
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21401
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
WELLSTAR COBBUCINA CAFE
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001120
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
CATERING CAJUN OF GEORGIA
- 2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2076
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23197C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL DOCTOR’S LOUNGE
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001119
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
WINGZ ON WHEELZ
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001291
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR
- 2728 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000155
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
PAPI’S CUBAN & CARIBBEAN GRILL
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 5000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20769
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
HAMPTON INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3048
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5540
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
MARLOW’S TAVERN
- 2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 10 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15582
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
HYDERABAD XPRESS
- 2772 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003495
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
JG CHICKEN & SEAFOOD
- 737 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3389
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003612
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
ITALY’S PIZZERIA
- 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003729
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
MCDONALD’S #5533
- 2591 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3875
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003773
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
CHINA DRAGON RESTAURANT
- 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003820
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
LANZHOU RAMEN
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 132-136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004260
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
WENDY’S #2003
- 3835 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8414
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004530
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
AMEEN FISH & WING
- 818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004752
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
TWISTED KITCHEN
- 4340 EAST WEST CONNECTOR SE STE 200 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4823
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004862
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
!!KARAOKE SPOT THE
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005035
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
!!ADANA TAVERNA
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006172
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 3
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 3 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006217
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 4
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 4 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006218
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 5 (ORIGINAL BASE REVIEW)
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006219
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023
EL RINCONCITO TROPICAL
- 4337 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005082
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2023
JUICE ME TOO
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 721 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001507
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
DUNKIN DONUTS #345878
- 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21557C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
JIMMY JOHN’S
- 3100 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 8 SMYRNA, GA 30082-5241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001809
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
SARATOGA EVENT GROUP
- 1236 POWERS FERRY CMN SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1636
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002073
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
CHICAGO PIZZA
- 3150 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30082-7259
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001098
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1467C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
POWERS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 403 POWERS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-529C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
JIMMY JOHN’S
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 223 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004119
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
KEEGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE
- 1625 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4467
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004239
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
