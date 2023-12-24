Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 15 to December 21

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22591

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #353902

2378 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2078

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002043

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

OLDE TOWNE ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD

4950 OLDE TOWNE PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30068-4353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14967

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

TACO CANTINA

2517 SPRING RD STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002060

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

WELLSTAR AT VININGS HEALTH PARK- PARKSIDE BISTRO

4441 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002765

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #34

2642 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001748

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

PARSLEY’S CATERING

1127 WHITE CIR NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-7926

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22032C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

BURGER KING #6806

809 VETERANS MEMORIAL PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000851

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

BURGER KING #13623

1675 GAYLOR ST SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000852

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

HIGHLANDS GRILL

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 28 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000177

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

SPARKLES OF SMYRNA

666 SMYRNA HILL DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2836

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2338

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1616

4875 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8422

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

CREATWOOD TAVERN

1090 WINDY HILL RD STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2021

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

XTRACTION

2932 CANTON RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3861

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003960

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

PHO 24

2420 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100-200 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004067

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

CENACLE 2 GO THE – MOBILE

2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004744

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA

1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005018

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

SMOOTHIE KING

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005096

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

LINKED UP CHURCH

4331 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3142

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005212

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

SUBWAY

2090 BAKER RD NW STE 503 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005661

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

!!GW GYRO & WINGS

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1328 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006265

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

AMERICAN LEGION POST #216

3914 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1016

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2213

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

PARADISE RESTAURANT

6200 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 102 MABLETON, GA 30126-3366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000945

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

WALLACE BARBECUE

3035 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-4049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1448C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

AUSTELL WINGS & MORE

3687 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5763

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14392C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #1

2620 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1846

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13174C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

CHEROKEE CATTLE COMPANY

2710 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5371

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21289C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA #8460

1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 530-540 MABLETON, GA 30126-7707

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002917

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

DOUGH IN THE BOX DONUTS

2799 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003317

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

WENDY’S

1753 MACLAND RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4109

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004237

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

MI CASITA

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004406

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

SWEET MAGNOLIA CATERING

2805 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3902

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005165

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

KING KONG WINGS MABLETON

1153 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3107

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4652

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

CAFE HOT WINGS

1951 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3611

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5703

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

TDT BBQ (INSIDE SHELL STATION)

4360 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1314

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002233

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

FLOYD WINGS & GRILL

5395 FLOYD RD SW STE 118 MABLETON, GA 30126-2270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001084

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

SUBOURBON BAR

2718 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002074

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

YEERO VILLAGE

4751 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1946

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002125

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – KENNESAW

620 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22042C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

LAS NENAS MEX -GRILL

786 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3046

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24777

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

CUE’S BILLIARDS

3372 CANTON RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3113

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000487

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

LASETER’S TAVERN AT VININGS

4355 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2296

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

IHOP #484

1950 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2701

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

MCDONALD’S #3341

2049 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27584

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

POPEYES #5656

1830 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003181

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

GOVERNORS GUN CLUB

1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003332

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

GOLDEN KRUST

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1005 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003417

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003970

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS #356296

2462 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004218

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

MTH PIZZA

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 415 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004232

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

ORIENTAL CAFE

2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004698

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

SWEET ZENSATIONS – MOBILE

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004769

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

NUTRITION STOP THE

365 VILLA RICA WAY SW STE 200B MARIETTA, GA 30064-2722

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004812

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

SWEET ZENSATIONS AT DUE WEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – BASE

3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004813

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

NEWK’S EATERY

1975 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004991

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

PIZZA HUT # 39527

2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 105 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005123

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA

4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005254

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

!!MARIETTA PROPER

9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005869

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21401

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

WELLSTAR COBBUCINA CAFE

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001120

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

CATERING CAJUN OF GEORGIA

2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2076

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23197C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL DOCTOR’S LOUNGE

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001119

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

WINGZ ON WHEELZ

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001291

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR

2728 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000155

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

PAPI’S CUBAN & CARIBBEAN GRILL

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 5000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20769

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

HAMPTON INN & SUITES – FOOD

2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3048

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5540

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

MARLOW’S TAVERN

2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 10 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15582

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

HYDERABAD XPRESS

2772 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003495

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

JG CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

737 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3389

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003612

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

ITALY’S PIZZERIA

1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003729

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

MCDONALD’S #5533

2591 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3875

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003773

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

CHINA DRAGON RESTAURANT

1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003820

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

LANZHOU RAMEN

2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 132-136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004260

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

WENDY’S #2003

3835 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8414

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004530

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

AMEEN FISH & WING

818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004752

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

TWISTED KITCHEN

4340 EAST WEST CONNECTOR SE STE 200 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4823

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004862

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!!KARAOKE SPOT THE

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005035

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!!ADANA TAVERNA

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006172

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 3

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 3 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 4

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 4 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006218

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 5 (ORIGINAL BASE REVIEW)

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006219

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

EL RINCONCITO TROPICAL

4337 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2023

JUICE ME TOO

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 721 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001507

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS #345878

1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21557C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

JIMMY JOHN’S

3100 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 8 SMYRNA, GA 30082-5241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001809

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

SARATOGA EVENT GROUP

1236 POWERS FERRY CMN SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1636

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002073

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

CHICAGO PIZZA

3150 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30082-7259

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001098

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1467C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

POWERS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

403 POWERS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-529C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

JIMMY JOHN’S

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 223 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004119

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

KEEGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE

1625 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4467

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004239

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023