Hot Topics

Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 15 to December 21

TOPICS:
star of life symbol with snake wrapped around staff

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 24, 2023

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

  • 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22591
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

DUNKIN’ DONUTS #353902

  • 2378 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2078
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002043
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

OLDE TOWNE ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD

  • 4950 OLDE TOWNE PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30068-4353
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14967
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

TACO CANTINA

  • 2517 SPRING RD STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002060
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

WELLSTAR AT VININGS HEALTH PARK- PARKSIDE BISTRO

  • 4441 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002765
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #34

  • 2642 WINDY HILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001748
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

PARSLEY’S CATERING

  • 1127 WHITE CIR NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-7926
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22032C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

BURGER KING #6806

  • 809 VETERANS MEMORIAL PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000851
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

BURGER KING #13623

  • 1675 GAYLOR ST SMYRNA, GA 30082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000852
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

HIGHLANDS GRILL

  • 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 28 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000177
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

SPARKLES OF SMYRNA

  • 666 SMYRNA HILL DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2836
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2338
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #1616

  • 4875 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8422
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

CREATWOOD TAVERN

  • 1090 WINDY HILL RD STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2021
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002207
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

XTRACTION

  • 2932 CANTON RD STE 190 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3861
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003960
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

PHO 24

  • 2420 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100-200 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2013
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004067
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

CENACLE 2 GO THE – MOBILE

  • 2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004744
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA

  • 1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005018
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

SMOOTHIE KING

  • 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005096
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

LINKED UP CHURCH

  • 4331 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3142
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005212
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

SUBWAY

  • 2090 BAKER RD NW STE 503 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4602
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005661
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

!!GW GYRO & WINGS

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 1328 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6430
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006265
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-21-2023

AMERICAN LEGION POST #216

  • 3914 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1016
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2213
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

PARADISE RESTAURANT

  • 6200 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 102 MABLETON, GA 30126-3366
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000945
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

WALLACE BARBECUE

  • 3035 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-4049
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1448C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

AUSTELL WINGS & MORE

  • 3687 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5763
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14392C
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #1

  • 2620 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1846
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13174C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

CHEROKEE CATTLE COMPANY

  • 2710 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5371
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-21289C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA #8460

  • 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 530-540 MABLETON, GA 30126-7707
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002917
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

DOUGH IN THE BOX DONUTS

  • 2799 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003317
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

WENDY’S

  • 1753 MACLAND RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-4109
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004237
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

MI CASITA

  • 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4444
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004406
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

SWEET MAGNOLIA CATERING

  • 2805 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3902
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005165
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-20-2023

KING KONG WINGS MABLETON

  • 1153 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3107
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4652
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

CAFE HOT WINGS

  • 1951 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3611
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5703
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

TDT BBQ (INSIDE SHELL STATION)

  • 4360 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1314
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002233
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

FLOYD WINGS & GRILL

  • 5395 FLOYD RD SW STE 118 MABLETON, GA 30126-2270
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001084
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

SUBOURBON BAR

  • 2718 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002074
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

YEERO VILLAGE

  • 4751 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1946
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002125
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – KENNESAW

  • 620 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22042C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

LAS NENAS MEX -GRILL

  • 786 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3046
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24777
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

CUE’S BILLIARDS

  • 3372 CANTON RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3113
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000487
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

LASETER’S TAVERN AT VININGS

  • 4355 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2296
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

IHOP #484

  • 1950 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2701
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

MCDONALD’S #3341

  • 2049 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-27584
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

POPEYES #5656

  • 1830 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1246
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003181
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

GOVERNORS GUN CLUB

  • 1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003332
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

GOLDEN KRUST

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 1005 AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003417
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH

  • 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003970
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS #356296

  • 2462 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004218
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

MTH PIZZA

  • 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY STE 415 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004232
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

ORIENTAL CAFE

  • 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004698
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

SWEET ZENSATIONS – MOBILE

  • 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004769
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

NUTRITION STOP THE

  • 365 VILLA RICA WAY SW STE 200B MARIETTA, GA 30064-2722
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004812
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

SWEET ZENSATIONS AT DUE WEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – BASE

  • 3956 DUE WEST RD NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1020
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004813
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

NEWK’S EATERY

  • 1975 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004991
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

PIZZA HUT # 39527

  • 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 105 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005123
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

MARCO’S PIZZA

  • 4150 MACLAND RD STE 245 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8213
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005254
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

!!MARIETTA PROPER

  • 9 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005869
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2023

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

  • 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-21401
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

WELLSTAR COBBUCINA CAFE

  • 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001120
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

CATERING CAJUN OF GEORGIA

  • 2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2076
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-23197C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL DOCTOR’S LOUNGE

  • 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001119
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

WINGZ ON WHEELZ

  • 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001291
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR

  • 2728 SPRING RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000155
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

PAPI’S CUBAN & CARIBBEAN GRILL

  • 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 5000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20769
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

HAMPTON INN & SUITES – FOOD

  • 2733 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3048
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5540
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

MARLOW’S TAVERN

  • 2355 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 10 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5010
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15582
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

HYDERABAD XPRESS

  • 2772 CUMBERLAND BLVD SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003495
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

JG CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

  • 737 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3389
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003612
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

ITALY’S PIZZERIA

  • 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003729
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

MCDONALD’S #5533

  • 2591 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3875
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003773
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

CHINA DRAGON RESTAURANT

  • 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5450
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003820
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

LANZHOU RAMEN

  • 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 132-136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004260
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

WENDY’S #2003

  • 3835 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8414
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004530
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

AMEEN FISH & WING

  • 818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004752
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

TWISTED KITCHEN

  • 4340 EAST WEST CONNECTOR SE STE 200 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4823
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004862
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!!KARAOKE SPOT THE

  • 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 230 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6727
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005035
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!!ADANA TAVERNA

  • 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006172
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 3

  • 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 3 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006217
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 4

  • 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 4 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2941
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006218
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

!! HOLLA AT YOUR BOY LLC UNIT 5 (ORIGINAL BASE REVIEW)

  • 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006219
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-18-2023

EL RINCONCITO TROPICAL

  • 4337 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005082
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-17-2023

JUICE ME TOO

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 721 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1158
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001507
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

DUNKIN DONUTS #345878

  • 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-21557C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

JIMMY JOHN’S

  • 3100 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 8 SMYRNA, GA 30082-5241
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001809
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

SARATOGA EVENT GROUP

  • 1236 POWERS FERRY CMN SE STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1636
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002073
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

CHICAGO PIZZA

  • 3150 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30082-7259
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001098
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1467C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

POWERS FERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 403 POWERS FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-529C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

JIMMY JOHN’S

  • 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 223 AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004119
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023

KEEGAN’S PUBLIC HOUSE

  • 1625 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 301 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4467
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004239
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-15-2023
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles