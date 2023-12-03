Help families in need in Cobb by donating toys to Stuff-A-Bus

The holiday season is a time for giving, and the annual Stuff-A-Bus gives you the opportunity to provide Cobb County children from families with limited resources with a joyous holiday season.
A CobbLinc bus, decorated for the season, will follow a schedule of visiting different parts of the county between December 12 and 14, and collect new unwrapped toys. Toys are needed for children 3 to 13 years old. The most need is for toys targeted at the 9 to 13-year-old age group.
The event is hosted by Cobb Christmas, Inc., CobbLinc, First Transit, community businesses and volunteers., and is expected to benefit about 1,000 families in Cobb.
Calendar for Stuff-A-Bus
Tuesday, Dec. 12
- 8:30 – 9 a.m. – Wellstar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
- 9:30 – 10 a.m. – Georgia Fitness Acworth, 3362 Acworth Summit Boulevard, Acworth
- 10:30 – 11 a.m. – KNAPP, 2124 Barett Park Drive, Suite 100, Kennesaw
- 11:30 a.m – noon – WellStar Pediatric Center, 1180 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw
- 1:30 – 2 p.m. – Wal-Mart 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy Kennesaw
Wednesday, Dec. 13
- 8:30 – 9 a.m. – Wellstar Corporate 1800 Parkway place Marietta
- 9:30 – 10 a.m. – Pivotal Retail Group 889 Franklin Gateway SE Suite 100 Marietta
- 10:30 – 11 a.m. – Stasco Mechanical 1391 Cobb Pkwy Marietta
- 11:30 a.m – noon – Wellstar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road Marietta
- 1:30 – 2 p.m. – Notre Dame Club of ATL, 3731 Clubland Drive
Thursday, Dec. 14
- 9:30 – 10 a.m. – Traton Homes, 720 Kennesaw Avenue, Marietta
- 10:30 – 11 a.m. – Laseter’s Tavern 4355 Cobb Parkway, SE, Atlanta
- 11:30 a.m – noon – Galleria on the Park, 200 S. Galleria Parkway Marietta (buildings 200 & 600)
- 1:30 – 2 p.m. – TK Elevator Corporation, 788 Circle 75 Parkway, Marietta
- 2:30 – 3 p.m. – Wellstar Vinings Health Park, 4441 Atlanta Highway, Smyrna
