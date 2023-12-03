Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, December 3, 2023

Cobb weather December 3: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 3, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, December 3, 2023, with a high near 67 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 42 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 3, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5977 in 202129 in 1929
Min TemperatureM4063 in 198214 in 1929
Avg TemperatureM49.668.5 in 198221.5 in 1929
PrecipitationM0.133.10 in 19830.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2022
Snow DepthMT in 19710 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1643 in 19290 in 1982
CDD (base 65)M04 in 19820 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature66.559.274.7 in 199135.0 in 1929
Avg Min Temperature52.540.558.7 in 198219.0 in 1929
Avg Temperature59.549.865.8 in 199127.0 in 1929
Total Precipitation0.150.384.64 in 19050.00 in 2021
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth0T in 19740 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)1046113 in 19295 in 1922
Total CDD (base 65)0013 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.674.777.2 in 201664.2 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.155.558.1 in 202347.7 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.365.167.4 in 201955.9 in 1878
Total Precipitation37.5146.2467.71 in 19487.35 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)01 in 19750 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)349485988 in 1976267 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120492643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-02
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-02
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-02
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-01
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

