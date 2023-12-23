Maria Ricciardone appointed VP, Treasurer and Investment Relation of Lockheed Martin

Photo: Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightening II (photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin’s board of directors has elected Maria Ricciardone as Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

She will replace Evan Scott as Treasurer. Scott has been appointed CFO for the company’s Mission and Fire Control division. He has been with the company since 1999, and has been VP and Treasurer since 2022.

Scott will succeed Charles Hubbs, who has announced his retirement after more than 40 years at Lockheed Martin.

According the the company’s press release:

As vice president and treasurer, Ricciardone will lead the corporation’s worldwide banking activity, including global treasury operations, foreign exchange and capital markets, rating agency relations, capital planning and risk management. She joined the corporation in 2022 as vice president of Investor Relations and will maintain this role in her new position. Prior to joining Lockheed Martin, Ricciardone was vice president, Finance – FP&A and Global Components for Arrow Electronics in Colorado. She previously held positions at Hubbell Incorporated; United Technologies and its subsidiary, Otis Elevator Company; Duff & Phelps; Affiliated Managers Group; and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.