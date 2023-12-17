Wind advisory in Cobb County and surrounding region through 7 p.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday December 17.

The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

Advertisement

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Light to moderate rainfall will continue this morning before

gradually coming to an end this evening. Locally heavy rainfall

will remain possible through the afternoon.

A Wind Advisory has been issued through 7PM this evening due to

elevated north winds. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH with peak

gusts up to 40 MPH will be possible in east- central Georgia. The

combination of saturated soils and elevated wind gusts, could

lead to downed tree limbs, trees or powerlines.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

Breezy northwest winds will expand to the entire region on

Monday, with gusts over 40 mph possible along the mountain

ridgelines in northern Georgia. Another wind headline will likely

be needed.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.