UPDATE: Boil water advisory in Cobb County lifted

UPDATE: Cobb County updated with an announcement that the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The following was posted to the county website:

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

The Boil Water Advisory issued for portions of south Cobb County has been lifted. Test results obtained by the Cobb County Marietta Water Authority (CCMWA) have returned negative for bacteria and indicate the water is safe to consume. The CCMWA provides water to the Cobb Water System. A 36-inch water main owned by the CCMWA suffered a break yesterday in Powder Springs, prompting the mandated advisory.

Outdated information below:

Cobb County has updated the boil water advisory for the southern part of the county with a more detailed map and description. As of the publication of this article, the alert is still in effect.



The news release on the county website is being periodically updated, so visit it frequently by following this link.

Here is a copy of the new map, with a description of the boundaries below it:

Here is a copy of the updated information (for further updates check the news release on the county website periodically):

The boil water advisory area is generally south of a line from Dallas Highway at the Paulding County line to Midway Road to Lost Mountain Road to Macland Road to Powder Springs Street to Garrison Road and west of South Cobb Drive. This advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution. There is the potential that a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in this area that experienced a period without positive pressure. To protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers who have experienced water outages and/or low pressure are advised to use only boiled tap or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. To properly boil tap water for use, customers should: Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container;

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil;

Remove the water from the heat source and allow it to cool before use. During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for: Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets Other activities, such as washing clothes and dishes, can be done without boiling tap water. The advisory is in effect until Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern. Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the advisory is lifted, you should flush all faucets for at least two minutes before drinking or food preparation.