You’ve Got To Give Georgians Some “Credit” For Paying Off Their Debts Better

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

There’s some good news, and bad news, for Georgians when it comes to their credit scores. The Peach State doesn’t fare so well in average overall scores, but residents are doing better about boosting their credit score than most states.

If you’re like me, you know credit scores matter, and might have a general idea of what they are. You probably should know more.

According to the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division “A credit report, or credit file disclosure, is a record of your credit activities. A credit report is information about your credit activity. A credit score, or FICO®(Fair Isaac and Company) score, is calculated based upon the information in your credit report. FICO® scores range from 300 to 850, with a higher number indicating a better credit score. Lenders use this credit score to evaluate your creditworthiness, or your ability to repay a loan. A higher score means you are a lower credit risk, so companies will charge you less to borrow money.”

Advertisement

According to the Georgia AG Consumer Protection Division, your score is based upon several factors, the largest being your payment history, with the second most important element being how much you owe. The length of your credit history matters too. The final parts of the measure are your new credit and the types of credit you use.

Excellent scores are in excess of 800. Very good scores top 750 while good ones are better than 700. If you are between 650 and 700, your score is considered fair, while those under 650 are bad. If your score is very bad, you’re below 600 and you’ll most likely have to pay a much higher rate for credit.

According to Adam McCainn, a financial writer with WalletHub, “the average American has a credit rating of 678, which puts them at the border of the good credit range… Raising your credit score can greatly improve your financial opportunities, improving your chances of qualifying for financial products with good terms and benefits, from credit cards to mortgages to auto loans. Good credit can also help you rent an apartment or even get a job, in some cases.”

Here’s the bad news. Georgia’s credit score is 666. Though it’s not exactly the mark of the beast, it does show that residents of this state could be doing better, as the Peach State ranks 38th nationwide in credit scores, qualifying as “fair.” But at least Georgians are in good company. Eight states between 40th and 50th are from the Southeast, and all five states with “bad” average ratings are from the Southeast (Kentucky, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi).

The good news is that Georgians are getting better at paying back their bills and maintaining good credit. The state was 17th in growth between 2022 and 2023, for the third quarter of both years, with a 1.52% increase, as noted by that WalletHub report.

Only five states average a good credit score, according to McCann: Iowa, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and Colorado. If Georgians are to achieve those scores, here’s what they need to do, according to the Federal Reserve. First, pay your bills on time. Second, know how your credit score is determined: opening and closing accounts at random may not look good, even if you pay them off (too many inquiries are made). Diversify how you make your loans. Watch out for credit scams. And make sure your credit scores are accurate, so that you’re not pulled down by false data.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.