Austell to host Black History Month Creatives Market

The City of Austell will host a Black History Month Creatives Market on February 17th, 2024.
Free vendor registration is now open.
Here is the announcement distributed by the City of Austell:
The City of Austell will host an enriching day of creativity and networking showcasing local black owned businesses at the Threadmill Complex on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Advertisement
This event invites residents and their neighbors to join in a day of dance, art, music, food and much more!
The complex is located at 5000 Austell Powder Springs Rd Austell GA 30106.
For vending opportunities, please contact Debbie Antoniou-Conner at dantoniou@austellga.gov
About the City of Austell
The smallest city in Cobb County with a population of just under 8,000, the City of Austell was incorporated on September 4, 1885.
The original city limits of the town were a circle with a radius of one-half mile from a railway terminal used by the Georgia Pacific Railway Company and the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railroad Company.
