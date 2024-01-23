Registrations still open for the popular Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K

The Town Center Community distributed the following announcement that the popular Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K is still accepting registrations for the March 23 race:
Town Center Community is still accepting registrations for its 2024 Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K race being held on March 23. Organized along Noonday Creek Trail, this USA Track and Field-certified event is managed by Start2Finish, formerly known as Orion Racing.
Featuring a smooth, paved course with options for both 5K and 10K distances, the race invites both runners and walkers to participate and revel in the scenic beauty of Town Center. Participants can enjoy views spanning from Aviation Park to Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium, showcasing the area’s diverse attractions, including wetlands, bird habitats and captivating public art displays.
"This event allows us to actively connect and invest in the well-being of our community," said Jennifer Hogan, director of community at Town Center Community. "The energy and support we experience contributes to vital projects within Town Center, fostering a stronger, more vibrant community for us all."
In a bid to further engage the community, Town Center Community has announced a poster contest for the Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K. Artists are invited to submit their designs, whether digital or hand-drawn, with cash prizes awarded to the first and second-place winners. The first-place design will be the official event poster and will be given away at packet pick-up and featured in various promotional materials for the race. The deadline for submissions is February 12, 2024. Contest details are available at https://www.towncentercid.com/event-details-registration/poster-design-contest.
To register for the Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K race individually or as a team, please visithttps://www.towncentercid.com/noonday-shanty.
About the Town Center Community
The Town Center Community is made up of the Town Center Community Improvement District and the Town Center Alliance.
The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.
The district is centered around the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall, and includes Kennesaw State University and its surrounding area.
Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.
Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.
The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) and together the two organizations form the Town Center Community.