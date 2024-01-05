Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, January 5, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, January 5, 2024, with a high near 49 degrees.

Tonight it is expected for showers, with an overnight low of around 37 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 37. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night

Showers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 5, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 73 in 1950 28 in 1959 Min Temperature M 36 59 in 1950 3 in 1884 Avg Temperature M 44.7 66.0 in 1950 18.5 in 1959 Precipitation M 0.15 1.62 in 1966 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.1 0.1 in 1970 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 46 in 1959 0 in 1950 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1950 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 51.0 53.7 70.4 in 1997 28.2 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature 32.3 36.1 56.8 in 1997 9.8 in 1928 Avg Temperature 41.6 44.9 63.6 in 1997 19.0 in 1928 Total Precipitation 0.03 0.76 4.02 in 1936 0.00 in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 93 101 229 in 1928 9 in 1997 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 51.0 53.7 70.4 in 1997 28.2 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature 32.3 36.1 56.8 in 1997 9.8 in 1928 Avg Temperature 41.6 44.9 63.6 in 1997 19.0 in 1928 Total Precipitation 0.03 0.76 4.02 in 1936 0.00 in 2016 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.6 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 890 1091 1849 in 1977 674 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”