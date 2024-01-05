Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, January 5, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 5, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, January 5, 2024, with a high near 49 degrees.

Tonight it is expected for showers, with an overnight low of around 37 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Advertisement

Tonight

Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 37. East wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. 

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. 

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. 

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night

Showers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-12-01664756.56.50.15
2023-12-02675862.512.7T
2023-12-03695260.510.90.1
2023-12-046945577.60
2023-12-05614050.51.30
2023-12-06543946.5-2.50
2023-12-07593245.5-3.30
2023-12-086337501.40
2023-12-09695260.512.10.28
2023-12-10653851.53.31.16
2023-12-11513342-60
2023-12-12563344.5-3.30
2023-12-13593547-0.70
2023-12-14594250.530
2023-12-15603547.50.20
2023-12-16584149.52.4T
2023-12-1754485140.01
2023-12-18583747.50.70
2023-12-19472938-8.70
2023-12-20532941-5.50
2023-12-21573244.5-1.90
2023-12-225840492.80
2023-12-23674455.59.40
2023-12-24654655.59.50.01
2023-12-2563576014.21.7
2023-12-2663535812.30.27
2023-12-27584752.56.9T
2023-12-28563947.520
2023-12-29453439.5-5.9T
2023-12-30493441.5-3.70
2023-12-31573144-1.20

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 5, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5473 in 195028 in 1959
Min TemperatureM3659 in 19503 in 1884
Avg TemperatureM44.766.0 in 195018.5 in 1959
PrecipitationM0.151.62 in 19660.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.10.1 in 19700.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M2046 in 19590 in 1950
CDD (base 65)M01 in 19500 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature51.053.770.4 in 199728.2 in 1928
Avg Min Temperature32.336.156.8 in 19979.8 in 1928
Avg Temperature41.644.963.6 in 199719.0 in 1928
Total Precipitation0.030.764.02 in 19360.00 in 2016
Total Snowfall0.00.24.6 in 20020.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth03 in 20020 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)93101229 in 19289 in 1997
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature51.053.770.4 in 199728.2 in 1928
Avg Min Temperature32.336.156.8 in 19979.8 in 1928
Avg Temperature41.644.963.6 in 199719.0 in 1928
Total Precipitation0.030.764.02 in 19360.00 in 2016
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.64.6 in 20020.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)03 in 20020 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)89010911849 in 1977674 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2024

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-04
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-04
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-04
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-04
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles