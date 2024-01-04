Arrest made in homicide on Cobb Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a suspect was identified and arrested in the homicide that took place yesterday morning at an apartment complex on Cobb Parkway South claiming the life of forty-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II.

A 33-year-old Gwinnett County man was arrested with the cooperation of the Gwinnett County Police Department. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on charges including “Aggravated Assault (F), Murder Commission of a Felony (F), Malice Murder (F), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime (F).”

The public information release stated, “Special thanks to all who assisted MPD, including the Cobb County 911 Center, Cobb County Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gwinnett County Police Department.”

Here’s the original public information release describing the discovery of the victim:

At approximately 10:30 this morning the Marietta Police Department received 911 notifications that a shooting had occurred outside the apartment complex located at 2100 Cobb Parkway South. When Marietta Officers arrived, they located a male on the ground near the apartment complex office with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim now identified as forty-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II did not survive the attack and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Cunningham was a resident at the complex. Officers from the Cobb County Police Department, the Smyrna Police Department and Deputies from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office all arrived to assist with the investigation. We can now confirm a single slender male approximately six foot tall was seen fleeing the area immediately after the shooting occurred. Responding officers and deputies utilized K-9’s as well as various technology to gather initial evidence and work to identify a suspect. We are still actively pursuing tips and evidence and are not releasing any additional information about the suspect. Investigators are confident this was not a random act of violence, and there are no indicators that the public is at risk at this time. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

