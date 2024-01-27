Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, January 27, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday, January 27, 2024, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Flood Watch that remains in effect for portions of north and west-central Georgia until 1 a.m Sunday. There is also a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon across portions of north and central Georgia.

There is also a flood warning for areas along Sweetwater Creek in Cobb and Douglas counties.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 65. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 27, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 55 75 in 1999 23 in 1940 Min Temperature M 36 59 in 1890 5 in 1940 Avg Temperature M 45.2 65.0 in 1949 14.0 in 1940 Precipitation M 0.15 1.35 in 1960 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.1 0.4 in 1986 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 6 in 1940 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 51 in 1940 0 in 1949 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.5 53.9 64.0 in 1950 38.0 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 33.7 35.6 47.4 in 1937 20.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 43.1 44.7 55.0 in 1950 29.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 5.97 3.98 15.60 in 1883 0.59 in 1907 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.9 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 563 549 947 in 1977 249 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 2 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.5 53.9 64.0 in 1950 38.0 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 33.7 35.6 47.4 in 1937 20.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 43.1 44.7 55.0 in 1950 29.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 5.97 3.98 15.60 in 1883 0.59 in 1907 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 1.3 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1360 1539 2627 in 1977 1039 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-26

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-26

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-26

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-25

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”