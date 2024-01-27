Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, January 27, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb weather January 26: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 27, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday, January 27, 2024, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Flood Watch that remains in effect for portions of north and west-central Georgia until 1 a.m Sunday. There is also a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon across portions of north and central Georgia.

There is also a flood warning for areas along Sweetwater Creek in Cobb and Douglas counties.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 65. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. 

Advertisement

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-12-01664756.56.50.15
2023-12-02675862.512.7T
2023-12-03695260.510.90.1
2023-12-046945577.60
2023-12-05614050.51.30
2023-12-06543946.5-2.50
2023-12-07593245.5-3.30
2023-12-086337501.40
2023-12-09695260.512.10.28
2023-12-10653851.53.31.16
2023-12-11513342-60
2023-12-12563344.5-3.30
2023-12-13593547-0.70
2023-12-14594250.530
2023-12-15603547.50.20
2023-12-16584149.52.4T
2023-12-1754485140.01
2023-12-18583747.50.70
2023-12-19472938-8.70
2023-12-20532941-5.50
2023-12-21573244.5-1.90
2023-12-225840492.80
2023-12-23674455.59.40
2023-12-24654655.59.50.01
2023-12-2563576014.21.7
2023-12-2663535812.30.27
2023-12-27584752.56.9T
2023-12-28563947.520
2023-12-29453439.5-5.9T
2023-12-30493441.5-3.70
2023-12-31573144-1.20

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 27, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5575 in 199923 in 1940
Min TemperatureM3659 in 18905 in 1940
Avg TemperatureM45.265.0 in 194914.0 in 1940
PrecipitationM0.151.35 in 19600.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.10.4 in 19860.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM6 in 19400 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M2051 in 19400 in 1949
CDD (base 65)M00 in 20230 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature52.553.964.0 in 195038.0 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature33.735.647.4 in 193720.9 in 1977
Avg Temperature43.144.755.0 in 195029.6 in 1977
Total Precipitation5.973.9815.60 in 18830.59 in 1907
Total Snowfall0.00.98.3 in 19400.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)563549947 in 1977249 in 1907
Total CDD (base 65)208 in 20220 in 2021
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature52.553.964.0 in 195038.0 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature33.735.647.4 in 193720.9 in 1977
Avg Temperature43.144.755.0 in 195029.6 in 1977
Total Precipitation5.973.9815.60 in 18830.59 in 1907
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.01.38.3 in 19400.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)136015392627 in 19771039 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)208 in 20220 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-26
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-26
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-26
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-25
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles