Flood warning continues for Sweetwater Creek near Austell

The flood warning issued for Sweetwater Creek near Austell in Cobb and Douglas counties by the National Weather Service will continue through late this afternoon. The paintball court in Lithia Springs is already under one to two feet of weather.

According to the statement, “A portion of Wren Circle in Douglas County, the County Iron Works and Sunlight Drive in Cobb County begin to flood.”

What is in the Flood warning statement?

The following text is from the flood warning alert:

Flood Statement Advertisement National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 320 AM EST Sat Jan 27 2024 …The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia… Sweetwater Creek near Austell affecting Douglas and Cobb Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 330 PM EST. && GAC067-097-272030- /O.CON.KFFC.FL.W.0075.000000T0000Z-240127T2136Z/ /AUSG1.1.ER.240126T0556Z.240127T0100Z.240127T1528Z.NO/ 320 AM EST Sat Jan 27 2024 …FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE…Sweetwater Creek near Austell. * WHEN…Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS…At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and fields upstream and downstream from the gage near the Interstate 20 bridge. Portions of a paintball playing field just downstream of the bridge and athletic fields in the Woodrow Wilson Park on Mount Vernon Road are flooded with one to two feet of water. A portion of Wren Circle in Douglas County, the County Iron Works and Sunlight Drive in Cobb County begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 3:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet. – Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 3.2 feet Wednesday evening. – Flood stage is 10 feet. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

