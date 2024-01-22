Georgia gasoline prices remain stable over past week

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Georgia is the same as last week, holding steady at $2.95.

According to the weekly report from AAA, Monday’s state average is 6 cents less than a month ago and 29 cents less than this time last year.

“Typically, December and January are when we see some of the lowest prices at the pump. And this pattern appears to be holding steady in Georgia,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Yet, we still must keep an eye out on frigid temps because they can affect refinery production, pushing some regional gas prices higher.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.96, one cent more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $3.07 (subject to change overnight). A likely culprit could be wintery weather, which hampers refining operations and gasoline distribution. This has resulted in some frigid regions seeing pump price jumps. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand remains robust after it took a slight step back from 8.33 to 8.27 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.1 million barrels to 248.1 million bbl. Fluctuating oil prices, alongside robust demand, have pushed pump prices up, but price gains have been capped due to rising stock levels. If oil prices continue to see upward pressure, drivers could see pump prices increase steadily in the weeks ahead.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”