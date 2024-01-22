Hot Topics

Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 12 to January 18

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 22, 2024

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

EMORY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SMYRNA

  • 3949 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002164
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

TACO BELL #32643

  • 165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002748
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

ARGYLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2420 SPRING RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1465C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

POPEYES #3121

  • 2691 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001655
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

FIREHOUSE SUBS #1120

  • 2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003480
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

101 BAGEL CAFE

  • 4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4345
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004921
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

JG CHICKEN AND SEAFOOD

  • 3660 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005302
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN

  • 2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600/700 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005554
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY

  • 2973 COBB PKWY STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005629
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

CAFE RIVKAH

  • 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005792
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

!!LA MICHOACANA ICONIC ICE CREAM

  • 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006250
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

  • 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

CORNER TAQUERIA THE

  • 2860 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000614
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA

  • 2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-9884
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

WELLSTAR WINDY HILL HOSPITAL – FOOD

  • 2540 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8605
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1230C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

AMERICAN DELI

  • 180 COBB PKWY S STE C-20 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003659
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

WENDY’S

  • 2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004241
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

SUBWAY

  • 4150 MACLAND RD STE 215 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005708
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES AND MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY

  • 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005798
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
  • For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

!!FUZE KITCHEN

  • 1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006284
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

  • 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001891
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3

  • 2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5270
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

HILTON ATLANTA/MARIETTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER – FOOD

  • 500 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4296
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

CHASKA

  • 1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005088
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD

  • 455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005639
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

!!TODO FRITO MARIETTA

  • 749 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2817
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006301
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024
