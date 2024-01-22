Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 12 to January 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
EMORY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SMYRNA
- 3949 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002164
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
TACO BELL #32643
- 165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002748
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
ARGYLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2420 SPRING RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1465C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
POPEYES #3121
- 2691 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001655
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
FIREHOUSE SUBS #1120
- 2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003480
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
101 BAGEL CAFE
- 4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4345
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004921
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
JG CHICKEN AND SEAFOOD
- 3660 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005302
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN
- 2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600/700 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005554
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY
- 2973 COBB PKWY STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005629
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
CAFE RIVKAH
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005792
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
!!LA MICHOACANA ICONIC ICE CREAM
- 5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006250
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
CORNER TAQUERIA THE
- 2860 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000614
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA
- 2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9884
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
WELLSTAR WINDY HILL HOSPITAL – FOOD
- 2540 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8605
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1230C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
AMERICAN DELI
- 180 COBB PKWY S STE C-20 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003659
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
WENDY’S
- 2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004241
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
SUBWAY
- 4150 MACLAND RD STE 215 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005708
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES AND MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005798
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
!!FUZE KITCHEN
- 1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006284
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001891
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5270
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024
HILTON ATLANTA/MARIETTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER – FOOD
- 500 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4296
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024
CHASKA
- 1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005088
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024
WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD
- 455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005639
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024
!!TODO FRITO MARIETTA
- 749 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2817
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006301
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024
