Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 12 to January 18

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

EMORY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SMYRNA

3949 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6342

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002164

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

TACO BELL #32643

165 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002748

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

ARGYLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2420 SPRING RD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1465C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

POPEYES #3121

2691 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001655

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

FIREHOUSE SUBS #1120

2970 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003480

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

101 BAGEL CAFE

4811 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4345

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004921

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

JG CHICKEN AND SEAFOOD

3660 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005302

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

GRITS AND EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN

2468 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 600/700 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8635

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005554

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY

2973 COBB PKWY STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3556

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005629

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

CAFE RIVKAH

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005792

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

!!LA MICHOACANA ICONIC ICE CREAM

5590 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 142 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006250

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2024

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001807

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

CORNER TAQUERIA THE

2860 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000614

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

ZUCCA BAR & PIZZERIA

2860 ATLANTA RD STE A & B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9884

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

WELLSTAR WINDY HILL HOSPITAL – FOOD

2540 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8605

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1230C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

AMERICAN DELI

180 COBB PKWY S STE C-20 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003659

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

WENDY’S

2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004241

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

SUBWAY

4150 MACLAND RD STE 215 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8210

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005708

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES AND MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR STE 102 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Phone Number:

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005798

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

For More Information Call: (770) 435-7815

!!FUZE KITCHEN

1045 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-8004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006284

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2024

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001891

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3

2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5270

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

HILTON ATLANTA/MARIETTA HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER – FOOD

500 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4296

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

CHASKA

1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

WYNDHAM GARDEN MARIETTA – FOOD

455 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-7705

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005639

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024

!!TODO FRITO MARIETTA

749 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2817

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006301

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2024