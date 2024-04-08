Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 29 to April 4

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
DAILY GRIND COFFEE HOUSE
- 3960 MARY ELIZA TRACE STE 1200 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19111C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 148 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000717
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
TED’S MONTANA GRILL #42
- 640 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4664
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15804C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
ATKINS PARK TAVERN
- 2840 ATLANTA RD STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11058C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
MINAS EMPORIUM
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25504C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
ORIENT EXPRESS
- 2921 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004104
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
- 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004875
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
!!HOWLIN WILLY’S HOT CHICKEN
- 4250 ROSWELL RD NE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006270
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
!!GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE & MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY
- 3805 DALLAS HWY STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1617
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006390
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3300
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024
TACO BELL #16821
- 4370 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1247
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3877
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024
LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7837
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11850
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024
ARBY’S #6621
- 4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4446
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024
JJ’S PIZZERIA
- 2211 ROSWELL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2999
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003348
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024
MELLOW MUSHROOM
- 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003948
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #56074
- 4383 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004087
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024
!!SMOOTHIE KING
- 4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD STE 1100 SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006305
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024
PHILLY CONNECTION
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12085
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
WING CITY
- 2467 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8604
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000084
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW
- 4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001722
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
STOCKYARD BURGER’S & BONES
- 2850 PACES FERRY RD STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002405
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
MCDONALD’S #6824
- 778 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001834
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
- 3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001281
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW – 1000
- 4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW BLDG 1000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1309
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003618
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
POKE COMPANY THE
- 789 CHURCH ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004130
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
CHURCH’S CHICKEN
- 351 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004361
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
KALE ME CRAZY
- 3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005646
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
FIRST WATCH
- 860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4895
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005670
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
KRYSTAL ATLF16
- 5020 GLADE RD STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005690
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
GLENN’S CAFE
- 5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 620 MABLETON, GA 30126-1674
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005712
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
ELEGANCE EVENTS
- 2080 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005877
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024
THIS IS IT
- 2776 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3307
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024
COMCAST ONE BALLPARK CENTER – COFFEE SHOP
- 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE PLAZA LEVEL ATLANTA, GA 30339-4268
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003039
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024
PIZZA HUT #39387
- 3600 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2027
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005111
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024
PAIGE’S BISTRO
- 2523 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3541
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005374
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024
ANGRY CRAB SHACK
- 3150 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006090
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024
SOUTHERN ROUTES CAFE & CATERING TAKE ME OUT
- 2727 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 50 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4053
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006246
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024
!!POKE’ COMPANY, THE
- 789 CHURCH ST STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006349
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024
Advertisement