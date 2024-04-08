Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 29 to April 4

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DAILY GRIND COFFEE HOUSE

3960 MARY ELIZA TRACE STE 1200 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19111C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 148 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000717

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

TED’S MONTANA GRILL #42

640 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4664

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15804C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

ATKINS PARK TAVERN

2840 ATLANTA RD STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11058C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

MINAS EMPORIUM

2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25504C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

ORIENT EXPRESS

2921 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004104

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004875

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

!!HOWLIN WILLY’S HOT CHICKEN

4250 ROSWELL RD NE STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006270

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

!!GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE & MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY

3805 DALLAS HWY STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1617

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006390

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2024

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

3721 FLOYD RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-8508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3300

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024

TACO BELL #16821

4370 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1247

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3877

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024

LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7837

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11850

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024

ARBY’S #6621

4375 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4446

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024

JJ’S PIZZERIA

2211 ROSWELL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2999

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003348

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024

MELLOW MUSHROOM

1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003948

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #56074

4383 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1246

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024

!!SMOOTHIE KING

4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD STE 1100 SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006305

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2024

PHILLY CONNECTION

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12085

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

WING CITY

2467 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8604

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000084

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW

4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001722

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

STOCKYARD BURGER’S & BONES

2850 PACES FERRY RD STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002405

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

MCDONALD’S #6824

778 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001834

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA

3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001281

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW – 1000

4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW BLDG 1000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1309

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003618

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

POKE COMPANY THE

789 CHURCH ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004130

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

CHURCH’S CHICKEN

351 RIVERSIDE PKWY AUSTELL, GA 30168-7304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004361

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

KALE ME CRAZY

3205 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 101 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005646

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

FIRST WATCH

860 COBB PLACE BLVD NW STE 500 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4895

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005670

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

KRYSTAL ATLF16

5020 GLADE RD STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005690

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

GLENN’S CAFE

5015 FLOYD RD SW STE 620 MABLETON, GA 30126-1674

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005712

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

ELEGANCE EVENTS

2080 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005877

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2024

THIS IS IT

2776 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3048

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3307

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024

COMCAST ONE BALLPARK CENTER – COFFEE SHOP

2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE PLAZA LEVEL ATLANTA, GA 30339-4268

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003039

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024

PIZZA HUT #39387

3600 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2027

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005111

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024

PAIGE’S BISTRO

2523 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3541

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005374

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024

ANGRY CRAB SHACK

3150 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006090

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024

SOUTHERN ROUTES CAFE & CATERING TAKE ME OUT

2727 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 50 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4053

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006246

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024

!!POKE’ COMPANY, THE

789 CHURCH ST STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006349

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2024