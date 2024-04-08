Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, April 8, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, April 8, 2024, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 58 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 7, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 72 87 in 2015 47 in 1902 Min Temperature M 50 67 in 1999 30 in 2007 Avg Temperature M 61.2 75.0 in 2015 40.5 in 1902 Precipitation M 0.13 2.78 in 1983 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 5 24 in 1902 0 in 2021 CDD (base 65) M 1 10 in 2015 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 70.9 71.1 82.6 in 1978 55.9 in 1901 Avg Min Temperature 50.1 49.6 61.1 in 1882 34.5 in 1987 Avg Temperature 60.5 60.3 70.2 in 1999 45.4 in 1987 Total Precipitation 3.41 1.05 8.25 in 1936 0.00 in 2021 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2009 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 44 47 154 in 1987 0 in 1999 Total CDD (base 65) 15 10 43 in 1999 0 in 2016 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.4 60.4 65.9 in 2012 51.6 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.9 40.8 46.9 in 2023 32.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 52.7 50.6 56.3 in 2023 42.2 in 1940 Total Precipitation 21.71 14.87 31.71 in 1936 7.80 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2005 2448 3775 in 1977 1652 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 25 29 138 in 2012 0 in 1971

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-07

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-07

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-07

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”