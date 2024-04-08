Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, April 8, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 8, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, April 8, 2024, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 58 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph. 

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph. 

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-03-01494044.5-7.41.11
2024-03-02624252-0.2T
2024-03-03704959.57.10
2024-03-046357607.3T
2024-03-056155585.11.02
2024-03-06655660.57.32.36
2024-03-07765364.511.10
2024-03-08665962.58.81.45
2024-03-09695260.56.60.65
2024-03-10614352-2.20
2024-03-11673852.5-1.90
2024-03-127444594.40
2024-03-137547616.10
2024-03-14815266.511.40
2024-03-15726166.511.10.36
2024-03-1675576610.40
2024-03-176753604.10.02
2024-03-18614050.5-5.60
2024-03-19603346.5-9.80
2024-03-207442581.40
2024-03-217751647.20
2024-03-22655660.53.40.25
2024-03-23695059.52.20.04
2024-03-24654354-3.50
2024-03-25644755.5-2.30
2024-03-26625357.5-0.50.72
2024-03-27745363.55.2T
2024-03-286850590.50
2024-03-29724357.5-1.20
2024-03-3077496340
2024-03-318056688.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 7, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7287 in 201547 in 1902
Min TemperatureM5067 in 199930 in 2007
Avg TemperatureM61.275.0 in 201540.5 in 1902
PrecipitationM0.132.78 in 19830.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M524 in 19020 in 2021
CDD (base 65)M110 in 20150 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature70.971.182.6 in 197855.9 in 1901
Avg Min Temperature50.149.661.1 in 188234.5 in 1987
Avg Temperature60.560.370.2 in 199945.4 in 1987
Total Precipitation3.411.058.25 in 19360.00 in 2021
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20090.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)4447154 in 19870 in 1999
Total CDD (base 65)151043 in 19990 in 2016
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature62.460.465.9 in 201251.6 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature42.940.846.9 in 202332.3 in 1977
Avg Temperature52.750.656.3 in 202342.2 in 1940
Total Precipitation21.7114.8731.71 in 19367.80 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)200524483775 in 19771652 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2529138 in 20120 in 1971

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-07
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-07
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-07
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

