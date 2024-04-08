Slight uptick in Georgia gasoline prices over past 7 days

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia experienced a one-cent uptick over the past week, reaching an average cost of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

The report states that Monday’s state average is 1 cent more than a week ago, 1 cent less than a month ago, and 3 cents more than this time last year.

“Pump fees typically hike during spring due to high demand and pricier summer fuel blends,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, rising crude oil prices and declining inventories may signal higher gas prices for drivers in the coming weeks.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.328, approximately the same cost as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 6 cents to $3.59 (subject to change overnight). A pop in domestic gasoline demand, and oil prices rising to the mid-$80s per barrel, continues to impact gas prices nationally. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.72 to 9.23 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.2 million barrels to 227.8 million barrels. Higher demand and rising oil prices will likely nudge pump prices higher.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”