Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 17 to May 23

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
SOHO RESTAURANT
- 2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8638
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002606
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2024
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 560 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1795
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006149
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2024
!!DUCK DONUTS
- 1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 7 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006304
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2024
CATFISH HOX
- 2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002508
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024
IHOP #489
- 3130 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5657
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20421C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024
!!ROLL OF FLAME
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW SPC 118 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006012
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024
LILIANA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006292
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024
!!EL GALAXY SPORTS BAR & GRILL – BASE
- 5055 AUSTELL RD STE 175 – 181 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2074
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006399
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024
!!EL GALAXY SPORTS BAR & GRILL – MOBILE
- 5055 AUSTELL RD STE 175 – 181 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2074
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006400
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024
!!ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD
- 3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006491
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024
!!KOKEE TEA
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 173A KENNESAW, GA 30144-4953
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006510
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8577
- 815 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4940
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11029
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024
SUBWAY #4228
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE A-2 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4990
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001765
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024
NEW CHINA HOUSE
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 142 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001396
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024
MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
- 1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12188
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024
YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI
- 5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003832
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024
RIGHTEOUS ‘QUE
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 136-140 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004124
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024
VANILLA CAFE
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1010 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8192
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004830
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024
!!GLOBAL CAFE
- 550 INTERSTATE PKWY N ATLANTA, GA 30339-5007
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006558
- Last Inspection Score: 46
- Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024
MARIETTA LOCAL THE
- 148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001215
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024
SABROSITA ANTOJITOS Y PALETERIA
- 2142 S COBB DR SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003760
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024
A TASTE OF ASIA
- 2667 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4556
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004705
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024
ROTISSERIE SHOP THE
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004927
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR / A & M CONCESSIONS LLC
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006530
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024
CENACLE THE
- 2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001995
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1467C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
FLAVORS OF HAWAII – MOBILE
- 4680 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5465
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003942
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
FLAVORS OF HAWAII
- 4680 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5465
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003943
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
FLAVORS OF HAWAII – BASE
- 4680 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5465
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004665
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
CENACLE 2 GO THE – BASE
- 2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004745
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
FLAVORS OF HAWAII – MOBILE 2
- 4680 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5465
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005239
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
PHYLLIS
- 732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006293
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – ATTAVIO’S FRIES
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006497
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – SNOW CONE & ICE CREAM
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006500
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 224 CALLAWAY RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006511
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARA SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – SMOKIN D’S
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006513
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – ATTAVIO’S PIZZA
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006516
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – ICE CREAM
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006519
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – POPPER
- 2245 CALLAWAY DR MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006520
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – MIDWAY DINER
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006521
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – PIZZA
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006522
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024
2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – ELEPHANT EAR
- 2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006523
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024