Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 17 to May 23

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

SOHO RESTAURANT

2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8638

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002606

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2024

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 560 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1795

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006149

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2024

!!DUCK DONUTS

1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 7 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006304

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2024

CATFISH HOX

2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002508

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024

IHOP #489

3130 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5657

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20421C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024

!!ROLL OF FLAME

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW SPC 118 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006012

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024

LILIANA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006292

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024

!!EL GALAXY SPORTS BAR & GRILL – BASE

5055 AUSTELL RD STE 175 – 181 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2074

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006399

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024

!!EL GALAXY SPORTS BAR & GRILL – MOBILE

5055 AUSTELL RD STE 175 – 181 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2074

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006400

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024

!!ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD

3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006491

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024

!!KOKEE TEA

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 173A KENNESAW, GA 30144-4953

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006510

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8577

815 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4940

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024

SUBWAY #4228

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE A-2 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4990

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001765

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024

NEW CHINA HOUSE

1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 142 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001396

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024

MOUNT PARAN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

1275 STANLEY RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12188

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024

YOU FOOD SUSHI & HIBACHI

5345 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003832

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024

RIGHTEOUS ‘QUE

1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 136-140 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004124

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024

VANILLA CAFE

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1010 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8192

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004830

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024

!!GLOBAL CAFE

550 INTERSTATE PKWY N ATLANTA, GA 30339-5007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006558

Last Inspection Score: 46

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2024

MARIETTA LOCAL THE

148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001215

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024

SABROSITA ANTOJITOS Y PALETERIA

2142 S COBB DR SE STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003760

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024

A TASTE OF ASIA

2667 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4556

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004705

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024

ROTISSERIE SHOP THE

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 25 & 26 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004927

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR / A & M CONCESSIONS LLC

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006530

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2024

CENACLE THE

2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001995

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1467C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

FLAVORS OF HAWAII – MOBILE

4680 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5465

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003942

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

FLAVORS OF HAWAII

4680 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5465

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003943

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

FLAVORS OF HAWAII – BASE

4680 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5465

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004665

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

CENACLE 2 GO THE – BASE

2844 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004745

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

FLAVORS OF HAWAII – MOBILE 2

4680 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5465

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005239

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

PHYLLIS

732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006293

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – ATTAVIO’S FRIES

2245 CALLAWAY RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006497

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – SNOW CONE & ICE CREAM

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006500

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN TAQUERIA

224 CALLAWAY RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006511

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARA SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – SMOKIN D’S

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006513

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – ATTAVIO’S PIZZA

2245 CALLAWAY RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006516

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – ICE CREAM

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006519

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – POPPER

2245 CALLAWAY DR MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006520

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – MIDWAY DINER

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006521

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – PIZZA

2245 CALLAWAY RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006522

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2024

2024 YAARAB SHRINE CIRCUS & FAIR – ELEPHANT EAR