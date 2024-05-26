Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 26, 2024, with a high near 90 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms that are expected mainly across North GA this afternoon and evening. Some storms could also become strong to severe.

What you will read in this article:

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 a.m and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 26, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 83 95 in 2019 64 in 1923 Min Temperature M 64 74 in 2019 43 in 1979 Avg Temperature M 73.8 84.5 in 2019 58.0 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.11 3.90 in 1890 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 1901 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 9 20 in 2019 0 in 2005 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 82.6 80.6 86.2 in 1996 72.5 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 65.4 60.6 65.7 in 2019 51.6 in 1954 Avg Temperature 74.0 70.6 75.1 in 2019 62.1 in 1954 Total Precipitation 1.59 2.94 9.94 in 2003 0.21 in 1962 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 21 117 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 232 167 275 in 1996 34 in 1954 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.2 66.1 70.5 in 2017 58.4 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 48.9 46.2 50.7 in 1880 38.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 58.5 56.1 60.5 in 2017 49.2 in 1940 Total Precipitation 25.62 20.57 37.19 in 1929 10.29 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2542 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 340 250 416 in 2012 71 in 1973

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-25

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-25

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-25

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-25

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”