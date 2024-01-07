“potent storm system” in north & central GA expected from Monday PM into Tuesday

According to the National Weather Service, the potent storm system expected to enter Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia is forecast to hit Monday afternoon and last into Tuesday.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Advertisement No hazardous weather is expected. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… A potent storm system is expected to bring a chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to north and central Georgia Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Some storms may be strong to severe, particularly south of a Columbus to Augusta line. Widespread wind gusts to 40 mph are possible, with higher gusts in thunderstorms and across the northern mountains. Continue to stay tuned for more details on this system. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation is not expected through tonight, but may be needed late Monday into Tuesday.

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

