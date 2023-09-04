Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, September 4, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, September 4, 2023, with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 68 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-08-01 96 73 84.5 3.3 0 2023-08-02 91 74 82.5 1.4 0 2023-08-03 92 73 82.5 1.4 0.23 2023-08-04 91 73 82 0.9 T 2023-08-05 96 74 85 4 0 2023-08-06 96 71 83.5 2.5 1.07 2023-08-07 93 71 82 1.1 0.26 2023-08-08 88 72 80 -0.9 T 2023-08-09 89 69 79 -1.8 0.03 2023-08-10 87 69 78 -2.8 0.16 2023-08-11 90 72 81 0.3 0.65 2023-08-12 94 73 83.5 2.9 0.82 2023-08-13 94 72 83 2.4 0 2023-08-14 96 76 86 5.5 0.01 2023-08-15 90 73 81.5 1.1 0.63 2023-08-16 86 67 76.5 -3.8 0 2023-08-17 87 68 77.5 -2.7 0 2023-08-18 90 69 79.5 -0.7 0 2023-08-19 89 74 81.5 1.4 0 2023-08-20 92 72 82 2 0 2023-08-21 96 75 85.5 5.7 0 2023-08-22 96 76 86 6.3 0 2023-08-23 93 81 87 7.4 0 2023-08-24 96 76 86 6.5 0 2023-08-25 98 80 89 9.6 0 2023-08-26 99 77 88 8.8 0 2023-08-27 97 77 87 7.9 T 2023-08-28 93 73 83 4 0.84 2023-08-29 90 73 81.5 2.7 0.08 2023-08-30 85 71 78 -0.7 0.46 2023-08-31 88 68 78 -0.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, September 4, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 87 100 in 1925 65 in 1920 Min Temperature M 69 78 in 1925 57 in 1982 Avg Temperature M 77.8 89.0 in 1925 62.5 in 1920 Precipitation M 0.12 3.67 in 1992 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1920 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 13 24 in 1925 0 in 1920 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 85.0 86.9 96.0 in 1925 72.0 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 69.3 69.3 74.0 in 1912 58.3 in 1967 Avg Temperature 77.2 78.1 84.8 in 1925 65.1 in 1967 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.49 5.71 in 1888 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1967 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 37 52 80 in 1925 5 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.4 75.3 78.1 in 2012 69.5 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 58.8 56.0 58.8 in 2023 50.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.1 65.7 68.4 in 2012 60.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 32.28 35.27 53.64 in 1920 20.75 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 11 in 1986 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1821 1700 2033 in 2011 1051 in 1967

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-03

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-03

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-09-03

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-03

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-03

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”