High wind warning and expected power outages for north Georgia including Cobb County

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Cobb County and much of north Georgia and labeled the warning as urgent. In addition rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible in parts of the area (see the 7-day forecast below).

The warning is reprinted below in its entirety:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 1138 PM EST Sat Jan 15 2022 GAZ005>009-012>016-019>025-027-030>038-041>048-052>055-057-161245- /O.EXT.KFFC.HW.W.0001.220116T0500Z-220116T1900Z/ Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin- White-Floyd-Bartow-Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison- Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee- Oglethorpe-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale- Walton-Newton-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton-Henry- Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan, and Peachtree City 1138 PM EST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts to 60 mph possible at elevations above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Much of west-central and north Georgia. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid being outside in forested areas. Falling trees and tree limbs can lead to serious injury. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Rain and snow before 5 a.m., then rain, snow, and sleet. Low around 32. East wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 1 pm, then rain and snow. High near 35. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

M.L.King Day Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.