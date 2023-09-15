Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected to continue in Cobb County Friday

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue in Cobb and the surrounding region this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Friday, Sep 15, 2023.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue across

north and east Georgia this morning.

Scattered thunderstorms will be more focused across west and

central Georgia by this afternoon. While widespread severe

weather is not expected, a few storms this afternoon could become

strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Slow-moving strong storms could furthermore produce locally heavy

rainfall and lead to isolated flash flooding concerns.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected across the area

on Saturday and Sunday. A couple of strong or severe storms cannot

be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at

this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

What is the difference between “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”