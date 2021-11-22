Cobb weather November 22: possible morning rain, mostly sunny later

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there is a 30 percent chance of showers before 9 a.m. in Cobb County followed by a mostly sunny day. The high is forecast to be near 57, with northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds gust could reach 25 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.