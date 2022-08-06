Cobb County weather report and climate summary: Saturday August 6

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of afternoon rain despite otherwise partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday August 6, 2022. The high is expected to be near 89 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region due to expected scattered storms across north and central Georgia, some of which could become strong.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

June 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period. [NOTE: It takes a few days after the first of each month for the NWS to update the climate summary, so the first week of each month the climate figures lag a bit]

Date Max temperature Min Temperature Averate Temperature Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-06-01 92 70 81 5.9 0 2022-06-02 92 73 82.5 7.1 0 2022-06-03 86 68 77 1.4 0 2022-06-04 85 70 77.5 1.7 0 2022-06-05 86 68 77 1 0 2022-06-06 86 68 77 0.8 1.19 2022-06-07 84 69 76.5 0.1 0.66 2022-06-08 85 69 77 0.4 0.49 2022-06-09 85 68 76.5 -0.3 T 2022-06-10 84 64 74 -3 0 2022-06-11 88 70 79 1.8 0 2022-06-12 92 73 82.5 5.1 0 2022-06-13 95 74 84.5 6.9 0 2022-06-14 95 79 87 9.3 0 2022-06-15 99 75 87 9.1 0.24 2022-06-16 97 76 86.5 8.4 0 2022-06-17 96 77 86.5 8.2 T 2022-06-18 93 72 82.5 4.1 0 2022-06-19 89 68 78.5 -0.1 0 2022-06-20 92 67 79.5 0.8 0 2022-06-21 95 70 82.5 3.6 0 2022-06-22 98 72 85 6 0 2022-06-23 98 76 87 7.8 0 2022-06-24 93 75 84 4.7 0.01 2022-06-25 93 74 83.5 4.1 0 2022-06-26 92 74 83 3.4 T 2022-06-27 91 71 81 1.3 2.4 2022-06-28 81 72 76.5 -3.3 0.09 2022-06-29 87 72 79.5 -0.4 0.22 2022-06-30 90 72 81 1 T Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

