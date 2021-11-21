Marietta to hold a preconstruction community meeting on big water main replacement project

Marietta Water will begin a major water main replacement in January of 2022, and is holding a meeting with the community to inform the public about the project, road closures, and other aspects Marietta residents are likely to be interested in.

Here’s the text of the announcement from the city’s web page:

MARIETTA – The City of Marietta will hold a Pre-Construction Community Information Meeting for a vital water main replacement project on the Marietta Square on Waverly Way and Powder Springs Street on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 6:30pm in the City Council Chambers located in City Hall at 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060. Marietta Water expects to begin construction on the project in January 2022. Information about the project will be provided at this meeting, including anticipated road closures, duration of the project, and safety measures. This will be the best opportunity for public questions and feedback before the project begins. Marietta Water will make every effort to minimize impacts this project may present. The meeting will be live streamed on the City of Marietta Facebook page where you will be able to see the presentation and submit comments or questions.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates