Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, September 15, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, September 15, 2023, with a high near 78 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will be more focused across west and central Georgia by this afternoon.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers between 11 a.m and 1 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m, then a chance of showers between 9 a.m and 3 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-08-01 96 73 84.5 3.3 0 2023-08-02 91 74 82.5 1.4 0 2023-08-03 92 73 82.5 1.4 0.23 2023-08-04 91 73 82 0.9 T 2023-08-05 96 74 85 4 0 2023-08-06 96 71 83.5 2.5 1.07 2023-08-07 93 71 82 1.1 0.26 2023-08-08 88 72 80 -0.9 T 2023-08-09 89 69 79 -1.8 0.03 2023-08-10 87 69 78 -2.8 0.16 2023-08-11 90 72 81 0.3 0.65 2023-08-12 94 73 83.5 2.9 0.82 2023-08-13 94 72 83 2.4 0 2023-08-14 96 76 86 5.5 0.01 2023-08-15 90 73 81.5 1.1 0.63 2023-08-16 86 67 76.5 -3.8 0 2023-08-17 87 68 77.5 -2.7 0 2023-08-18 90 69 79.5 -0.7 0 2023-08-19 89 74 81.5 1.4 0 2023-08-20 92 72 82 2 0 2023-08-21 96 75 85.5 5.7 0 2023-08-22 96 76 86 6.3 0 2023-08-23 93 81 87 7.4 0 2023-08-24 96 76 86 6.5 0 2023-08-25 98 80 89 9.6 0 2023-08-26 99 77 88 8.8 0 2023-08-27 97 77 87 7.9 T 2023-08-28 93 73 83 4 0.84 2023-08-29 90 73 81.5 2.7 0.08 2023-08-30 85 71 78 -0.7 0.46 2023-08-31 88 68 78 -0.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, September 15, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 84 97 in 1991 61 in 1913 Min Temperature M 66 76 in 1991 50 in 1892 Avg Temperature M 75.3 86.5 in 1991 58.0 in 1913 Precipitation M 0.12 3.00 in 1888 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 7 in 1913 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 22 in 1991 0 in 1985 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 88.0 85.8 95.9 in 1925 74.9 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 70.1 68.0 74.6 in 1925 59.6 in 1968 Avg Temperature 79.0 76.9 85.2 in 1925 67.3 in 1967 Total Precipitation 0.28 1.90 10.37 in 1888 0.00 in 1897 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 16 in 1902 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 199 18 307 in 1925 45 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.9 75.7 78.3 in 2012 69.9 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.5 59.3 in 2023 50.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.6 66.1 68.7 in 2012 61.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 32.56 36.68 55.58 in 1920 21.81 in 1931 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 16 in 1902 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1983 183 2239 in 2019 1091 in 1967

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-14

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-14

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-09-14

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”