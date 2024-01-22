Mableton City Council to consider regular meeting schedule, comprehensive plan Wednesday

The Mableton City Council’s next meeting is this Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

You can download the entire agenda packet for the meeting by following this link. More information might also be available on the City of Mableton website, and you should check it frequently for updates.

The meetings are live-streamed, and we’ll update this article with a link if it becomes available before the meeting.

A few important items on the agenda

Here are three things on the agenda that might interest residents.

The council will take up the second reading of an ordinance establishing a regular meeting schedule at this meeting.

The proposed schedule attached to the ordinance also identifies the Riverside EpiCenter as the meeting place. The continuation of meetings at that location generated some controversy at previous meetings.

During the January 2 meeting, District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch proposed the South Cobb Regional Library, which is more central within the city. Mayor Michael Owens objected to the library because it closed at 6:30 to 8:30 and had room availability issues.

Another important item on the agenda is a proposed Intergovernmental Agreement with Cobb County for zoning verifications.

This agreement is necessary for Mableton to issue business licenses, since in issuing a license the city has to determine that the type of business being licensed is allowed to operate at the address on the license. Since Mableton does not yet handle zoning, the county is the repository of that information. See the agenda packet for the proposed agreement.

Another item on the agenda, particularly in the long run as the city takes over zoning and community development, is a proposal to begin creating a comprehensive plan.

Comprehensive plans are mandated for all cities by the State of Georgia.

Meeting agenda

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

January 24, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED

TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

1.CALL TO ORDER

2.ROLL CALL

3.INVOCATION

4.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

5.APPROVAL OF AGENDA

6.CONSENT AGENDA:

Mayor Michael Owens

a. Approval of November 30, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

b. Approval of December 11, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

c. Approval of December 18, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

d. Approval of December 19, 2023 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

e. Approval of January 2, 2024 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

7.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Public comments are limited to 2 minutes per speaker. Anyone wishing to make a public comment

should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.



8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. SECOND READ: Ordinance Establishing a Year 2024 Regular Meeting Schedule

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Resolution Approving an Intergovernmental Agreement with Cobb County for

Zoning Verifications

b. Resolution to General Assembly Requesting Authorization for 8% Hotel Motel Tax,

as consistent with neighboring Cobb County Municipalities, O.C.G.A. § 48- 13-

51(b) and other Applicable Laws

c. Resolution Establishing Committees for Effective Governance

10. DISCUSSION:

a. City of Mableton Comprehensive Plan Scope of Work and Request for

Qualifications – Mayor Owens

b. Update on GIRMA and Retirement Plan – City Clerk

11.CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS

12.CITY CLERK COMMENTS

13.CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS

14.EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)

15.ADJOURNMENT