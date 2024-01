Wayne LaPierre is leaving the helm of the NRA after decades of lavish living for both himself and the recipients of the NRA’s cash firehose, all the while encouraging those recipients to offer generous “thoughts and prayers” every time a school-house full of children are slaughtered.

LaPierre is stepping down just prior to his civil trial on corruption charges, and political cartoonist Clay Jones offers this fitting tribute to LaPierre’s accomplishments.

