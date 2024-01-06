Armchair Chat with Alex Anthopoulos at Cobb Chamber Marquee Monday

The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday on June 8 will feature Alex Anthopoulos, President for Baseball Operations and General Manager of the Atlanta Braves.

The doors for the event will open at 11:15 a.m., and the Armchair Chat with Alex Anthopoulos will start at 12:15 p.m. The event ends at 1 p.m.

According to the press release for the event:

Anthopoulos will share his experiences and strategies on managing one of the most successful baseball teams in the league and give the inside scoop on the 2024 season. This engaging conversation will be moderated by Brandon Gauldin, a seasoned sports commentator from Bally Sports South. Plus, the program begins with a special appearance from Blooper and the Heavy Hitters. Advertisement

The Armchair Chat will be at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to two hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Cobb Chamber at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

