Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick Selected as Vice Chair of NCSL Children, Families, and Human Services Committee

State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, a Republican representing Georgia state Senate District 32 has been selected to serve as vice chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL)‘s Children, Families, and Human Services Committee for a two-year term.

She has represented Senate District 32 since 2017, a district that includes parts of North and East Cobb.

The NCSL is a bipartisan group founded in 1975 that advocates for state legislatures and develops priorities and resources for those state governments on matters that require interactions with the federal government. Its presidency and other major offices alternate between Democrats and Republicans.

It describes its mission as follows:

NCSL represents the legislatures in the states, territories and commonwealths of the U.S. Its mission is to advance the effectiveness, independence and integrity of legislatures and to foster interstate cooperation and facilitate the exchange of information among legislatures. NCSL also represents legislatures in dealing with the federal government, especially in support of state sovereignty and state flexibility and protection from unfunded federal mandates and unwarranted federal preemption. The conference promotes cooperation between state legislatures in the U.S. and those in other countries. The recently formed Children, Families, and Human Services Committee “focuses on advocating for states’ interests in federal decisions related to various issues affecting children and families,” according to the press release announcing Sen. Kirkpatrick’s appointment. “These matters include child welfare, child support, early learning, youth homelessness, and aging services,” the press release continues. The committee’s role is also to safeguard federal programs affecting families and children such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) (previously known as the Food Stamps program), and the Child Care Development Block Grant.

Sen. Kirkpatrick said of the appointment, “I am deeply honored to extend my work on behalf of children and families to this esteemed national position. The challenges and opportunities we face in these areas are significant, and I am eager to represent and safeguard the interests of Georgia in this new capacity.”