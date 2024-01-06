Why The Best Defensive Centerfielder, And A Top Reliever, Belong In Cooperstown

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

For years, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) undervalued defense, as well as relief pitchers. It’s time for Cooperstown to see those flaws corrected, and admit Atlanta Braves’ Andruw Jones and saves artist Billy Wagner, who played for a season with the Braves to Baseball’s Hall-of-Fame in New York.

Last year, both Jones (58.1%) and Wagner (68.1%) came on strong, but fell short, as longtime Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen slipped in past the 75% threshold, ahead of the two, plus Todd Helton of Colorado Rockies (72.2%) fame. This year, even with an MVP, a Cy Young winner, and a World Series record holder, as well as some runner-ups, this should be the year two Atlanta veterans make it as well.

Sarah Langs with MLB.com lays out the case for Andruw Jones, which will make you wonder why he’s not in already. First of all, with 10 Gold Gloves, he’s only surpassed in the OF by Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente. Jones also excelled at the plate as well. “Overall, there have been 15 non-pitchers to win at least 10 Gold Gloves,” Langs contends. “Only four of them also hit at least 400 home runs: Mays, [Ken] Griffey [Jr.], Mike Schmidt and Jones,” Langs writes. “That’s right, another list comprised entirely of first-ballot Hall of Famers, plus Jones.”

But Langs’ isn’t done with her defense of Andruw Jones. “He accumulated 24.4 defensive WAR, per Baseball Reference, in his career. That’s the most of any outfielder in MLB history, by 5.6. During his full seasons in Atlanta, from 1997-2007, he had 26.7 defensive WAR, 10.2 more than any other defender at any position in that span (Ivan Rodriguez). That difference between first and second on the list was the same as the difference between Nos. 2 and 56 on the list. That’s a hefty lead, and again — among all defenders….Baseball Reference has a stat called total zone runs, which is essentially a precursor to the idea of DRS. Jones amassed 230 total zone runs, the most by any player as a center fielder since the stat’s data begins (1953), ahead of Mays’ 176.” Finally, she concludes that from 1998-2006, Jones was third in overall WAR, behind Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez.

If we valued defense more, Jones would already be in. Compare Jones’ numbers on offense and in the field to defense wizards like Ozzie Smith, Brooks Robinson and Luis Aparicio, and you’ll see there’s no solid case against him, except for those who complain that too many Braves from their incredible playoff run of 1991-2005 got in (Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, and Chipper Jones), or that Andruw struggled at the end of his career, like so many others in the HoF. Put him in, BBWAA.

There aren’t as many relievers in the Hall-of-Fame as you might think. It wasn’t until Hoyt Wilhelm was admitted in 1985 that you saw relief pitchers enter Cooperstown, according to PitcherList.com. Bruce Sutter became the first admitted to the Hall-of-Fame without starting a game as a pitcher, among hurlers, in 2006. Lee Smith retired as the saves leader (since passed by Trevor Hoffman and Mariano Rivera), but needed help from the Veteran’s Committee just to get his due in the HOF four years ago, both facts noted by PitcherList.com.

Compare Billy Wagner’s numbers to those of Sutter, Wilhelm, Smith and even others like Rollie Fingers and Rich “Goose” Gossage, for saves, wins, ERA, BR WAR, strikeout rates, and you’ll see he belongs in Cooperstown. Add in seven All-Star appearances, and you’ll agree that Wagner should win a spot in Baseball’s Hall-of-Fame.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.