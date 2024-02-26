Bubbles & Brews celebrates Cobb County’s craft brew industry

Bubbles & Brews logo courtesy of Cobb Travel & Tourism

For the fifth year, Cobb Travel & Tourism (CT&T) is highlighting Cobb County’s spirit makers and distilleries with the annual Bubbles & Brews.

Throughout the month of March, visitors can sample participating “Hop Spots” along the Cobb Ale Trail, attend special events and vote for their favorites, all while winning prizes.

A free “BrewPass,” available online and at participating Hop Spots, will guide guests to each participating beverage maker, from the newly opened Frog Rock Brewing in downtown Austell to the local Marietta favorite Red Hare Brewing.

Advertisement

Frog Rock Brewing on Broad Street in downtown Austell (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson)

According to the press release:

Enthusiasts can earn stamps by visiting participating beverage makers and attending special Bubbles & Brews Night events featuring fun activities and themed giveaways. Visitors can also vote online for their favorite best-sellers, unique brews and more across a variety of categories.

“Cobb County stands out as one of the best spots to sample a diverse range of craft beverages, from beers and ciders to meads and spirits,” said Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate each of the craft beverage makers in our destination and welcome visitors to dive into our craft beverage scene firsthand at the fifth-ever Bubbles & Brews.”

The press release gave this overview of the industry in Cobb: